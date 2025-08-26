Enso's Vinay Maloo Reaffirms India-Russia Ties At Moscow Business Forum During Jaishankar's Visit

The India–Russia Business Forum in Moscow witnessed a powerful reaffirmation of the enduring ties between New Delhi and Moscow. The meeting comes at a time when India is wading complex geopolitical scenario with its diplomacy.

The meeting saw Indian business stalwarts foot forward a strong foot to reaffirm India-Russia's 'all-weather' tested partnership and among them Enso Group’s Founder & CEO, Vinay Maloo's voice echoed from Moscow to around the world. Maloo underscored the significance of trust, collaboration, and shared growth in shaping the future of bilateral relations.

Speaking before a high-level audience that included Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis V. Manturov, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, Maloo called India–Russia relations “one of the most enduring and trusted partnerships in the world.” He noted that despite global geopolitical complexities, the friendship “has been tested time and again, and each time, it has emerged stronger.”

Maloo traced Enso Group’s journey since its founding in 2005, emphasizing the company’s role in advancing economic cooperation across multiple sectors, from energy and diamonds to healthcare, technology, and manpower exchange.

“In the energy sector, we are proud to have developed a major gas field in Russia’s Irkutsk region with reserves of up to 2 trillion cubic feet,” Maloo said. He further highlighted Enso’s role as the exclusive partner for Gazprom Neft in India for finished lubricants, base oils, and bitumen, calling it “a symbol of long-term collaboration in critical energy supplies.”

Touching upon the diamond trade, Maloo acknowledged Russia’s position as the world’s largest producer of rough stones.

Maloo also recalled Enso’s frontline role during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the company partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to manufacture and distribute the Sputnik vaccine globally. “It was a powerful example of what international cooperation can achieve,” he remarked.

On the technology front, Maloo announced Enso’s active cooperation with a Russian company developing Holographic Augmented Reality Display and shared that the group is set to launch one of India’s first globally positioned social media platforms. Enso is also making strides in drone R&D and manufacturing in India, aiming to support emerging tech ecosystems.

Addressing the manpower sector, Maloo highlighted Enso’s contribution to connecting skilled Indian professionals with opportunities in Russia. “We actively support the recruitment and deployment of Indian talent to address manpower needs in Russia, creating meaningful opportunities and stronger human links between our nations,” he said.

Maloo concluded his address by stressing that India–Russia ties are “much more than a strategic alliance, it is a partnership built on shared vision and mutual respect.”