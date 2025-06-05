Enso Webworks Paves the Way for Next-Level Professional Networking with InfoProfile and InfoPhone

Enso Webworks, the digital arm of the Enso Group, is transforming the professional networking landscape in India and beyond. Through the launch of InfoProfile and InfoPhone, the company introduces two powerful tools designed to help modern professionals connect, communicate, and grow. These platforms provide secure, intelligent, and scalable alternatives to traditional business cards and calling apps, reimagining how professionals connect and network in today’s tech-driven world.

InfoProfile reimagines professional identity by going beyond digital business cards. It offers microblogging for frequent updates, multi-profile management for diverse roles, real-time profile updates, AI-powered content creation tools, translation support for over 45 languages, and both QR code and link-based digital card sharing.

The platform enables professionals to represent themselves dynamically across various industries, geographic locations, and job roles. From startups to large enterprises, InfoProfile offers unmatched flexibility and reach, says Vaibhav Maloo, Managing Director of Enso Group and leader of its digital arm, Enso Webworks.

InfoPhone excels as a secure communication tool, with its seamless integration with InfoProfile and robust communication architecture setting it apart. It offers completely secured video and audio calls alongside advanced user authentication protocols. With data privacy becoming an increasingly critical concern, InfoPhone ensures secure communication while facilitating seamless global collaboration.

InfoProfile and InfoPhone promote sustainability by eliminating the need for physical business cards. This digital transition helps reduce environmental impact while enabling real-time adaptability.