Entrepreneur News Magazine Unveils July–September 2025 Edition Featuring Raja Rani Coaching and India’s Rising Business Icons

Entrepreneur News Magazine, one of India’s fastest-growing business media platforms, has officially launched its July–September 2025 edition , featuring Raja Rani Coaching founders Priya and Mohit Gadhiya as the cover story. In just over a year since its launch in 2024, the platform has made a remarkable impact on the business journalism landscape, gaining recognition for its sharp editorial vision, credible storytelling, and cross-platform collaborations. With Jio News as its official magazine publishing partner and Radio City as its official radio partner, the magazine continues to expand its reach. The current edition is powered by Nex News Network —the world’s first blockchain-integrated Web3 news platform—adding a digital-first credibility to its growing reputation.

Led by 19-year-old founder and Editor-in-Chief Akshita Verma , Entrepreneur News Magazine brings a fresh, fearless voice to Indian media. Verma, a strong advocate for real-world experience over traditional degrees, has been instrumental in shaping the magazine’s editorial identity, steering it toward stories that blend purpose with performance. Her vision to build a media ecosystem rooted in authenticity, innovation, and meaningful impact is clearly reflected in every issue.

The centerpiece of the July–September edition is the cover story on Raja Rani Coaching, a rising star from Shark Tank India. Founders Priya and Mohit Gadhiya have carved a niche in the fashion coaching space by mentoring aspirants across India, helping them transform their passion for fashion into scalable careers. Their journey encapsulates the power of mentorship in building future-ready entrepreneurs.

Further elevating the edition is a listicle curated by Nex News Network titled “The Builder’s Club: Top 10 Founders & Entrepreneurs Behind India’s Fastest-Growing Ventures.” The feature celebrates bold disruptors in technology, sustainability, D2C commerce, and digital innovation.

“In The Frame,” a recurring segment of the magazine, returns with compelling stories of ambition, innovation, and transformation. This quarter, it includes profiles of Dunamiss, a luxury beauty brand rooted in science; Boho Caffe, a women-led lifestyle venture from Dubai; DS28 Global’s Abhishek Sinngh and his dual-market export and D2C empire; Yummy Bee, the health-centric food brand launched by former cricketer Sandeep Jangala; and Yulu Bikes, a pioneer in smart mobility for urban India. Also featured is Embrell, a modern Indian luxury accessories label bringing minimalist elegance to a wider audience.

Taking its global outlook further, the magazine introduces a new section, “Global Frontline,” with standout profiles of international game-changers. Among them is Labubu, the designer toy phenomenon by illustrator Kasing Lung, whose creations are now a global collectible trend; Bobbi Althoff, whose offbeat interview style turned her from a TikTok mom into a billion-dollar podcasting force; and Steven Bartlett, whose raw storytelling redefines how entrepreneurs build trust and community in the digital age.

The “Fempreneur” section continues to spotlight influential women leading across industries. The current edition features Ananya Birla, blending business with music and mental health advocacy; Gauri Khan, whose luxury interior design work is reshaping India’s creative landscape; Meghna Ghai Puri of Whistling Woods International, a leader in creative arts education; and Shradha Sharma, whose platform YourStory remains central to India’s startup narrative.

The issue concludes with a special analytical segment on business models that matter—offering deep dives into real-world strategies like zero-ad D2C growth, policy-resistant ed-tech pivots, and the evolving dynamics of consumer behaviour. This section serves as a practical guidebook for entrepreneurs, founders, and students eager to build businesses with long-term value.