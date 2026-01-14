Entrepreneurship, Innovation And Enterprise Are Part Of Our Ethos: CM Dr. Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that Indians have possessed a deep understanding of trade and business since ancient times, as enterprise, entrepreneurship, innovation and commerce are integral to Indian values and ethos. He said that Madhya Pradesh is a land of emerging opportunities and that youth drive the nation towards new thinking and new directions. Their innovations form the foundation of development, and therefore, promoting innovation is a firm resolve of the State Government.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that India has over 6 crore MSMEs, which contribute more than 30 per cent to the national GDP and account for nearly 45 per cent of the country’s total exports. He emphasised that startups have played an unparalleled role in strengthening the Indian economy, and today India has become the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that India has now emerged as the fourth-largest economy in the world, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, with collective national efforts, India will soon become the third-largest global economy. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav addressed the two-day Madhya Pradesh Startup Summit–2026, held at Ravindra Bhavan on Monday.

Financial incentives exceeding ₹2.5 crore were transferred to 156 startups, while loan assistance of more than ₹8.17 crore was disbursed to 21 startups under the Chief Minister Udyam Kranti Yojana through a single-click transfer during the summit. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also felicitated the founders and incubators of successful startups.

Long-term MoUs were signed between the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), along with agreements involving the Central Bank of India, Karvy Startup Labs and Startup Middle East on the occasion. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also released a booklet highlighting successful startups established in Madhya Pradesh. He provided bank loans and investment assistance to the founders of four startups under the Chief Minister Udyam Kranti Yojana and the MP Startup Policy and Implementation Scheme–2025.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav described the two-day summit as a remarkable initiative to encourage youth-led startups. He said India has achieved new milestones on the strength of talent and capability, with a significant contribution from bright young minds.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, recalling India’s scientific heritage, referred to Dr. Jagadish Chandra Bose, who first demonstrated that plants possess life and conducted pioneering work through crescography. He said that Dr. Bose demonstrated wireless wave transmission in Kolkata in 1895, but due to a lack of institutional support for his innovation, recognition went elsewhere. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, startups and research across the country are now receiving unprecedented encouragement. A dedicated startup portal was launched from Indore in 2022, and innovation-friendly policies are being implemented in Madhya Pradesh. Today, over 2,200 startups are operating in Indore alone.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the youth of Madhya Pradesh are driving innovation. The State Government is encouraging innovation while addressing basic societal challenges. He expressed confidence that with the strength of youth, India will soon become the third and eventually the number one global economy.

MSME Minister Shri Chaitanya Kashyap said that youth power can transform the world. He referred to Swami Vivekananda as a visionary who recognised youth potential and inspired them for nation-building. He stated that under the Startup Policy–2025, innovators are being encouraged, and entrepreneurs launching startups with new ideas are provided initial assistance of ₹10,000 through incubation centres. Innovation is being promoted in agriculture, entrepreneurship and urban local bodies, making Madhya Pradesh a state of innovation and opportunity.

Chief Secretary Shri Anurag Jain said that Swami Vivekananda continues to inspire youth. Today, Gen Z and Gen Alpha are actively establishing startups. He recalled that the Startup India, Stand-Up India initiative was launched on 16 January 2016 by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said the State’s policies comprehensively address startup challenges, providing grants and assistance in company incorporation. In Madhya Pradesh, a company can now be established within a single day, compared to 22 days in Germany. Startups have empowered youth to become job creators instead of job seekers, giving the Indian economy renewed momentum.

Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Shri Raghavendra Kumar Singh, said India has over 1.59 lakh DPIIT-registered startups and more than 100 unicorns, generating over 16 lakh direct jobs. Madhya Pradesh has over 6,500 registered startups, with more than 3,100 led by women. The State aims to increase startup numbers to 10,000, providing grants, incentives and incubation support, while strengthening digital infrastructure and awareness on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

Founder and CEO of Insurance Dekho Shri Ankit Agrawal said today’s young entrepreneurs are focused on solving national challenges and assured that both the Central and State Governments extend full support to innovative ideas.

Shri Vineet Rai, Founder of Aavishkaar Group, shared that he began his entrepreneurial journey with just ₹5,000 and urged youth to uphold values alongside financial success, calling it the true key to long-term achievement.

CM Inaugurates Exhibition

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav inaugurated the large Startup Exhibition organised by the MSME Department at Ravindra Bhavan, visited stalls, reviewed innovations and congratulated founders.

Madhya Pradesh Startup State-Level Award Winners

Best Young Entrepreneur: Sushri Ishita Modi, Varun Raheja, Tejas Jain

Best Woman Entrepreneur: Sushri Rashi Bahl Mehra, Dr. Himansha Singh, Sushri Urvashi Porwal

Best Growth Startup: Arif Qureshi, Sawan Ladda, Aarti and Govind Agrawal

Early Stage Startup: Pulla Krajwani, Yash Sethia, Shruti Garg

Best Innovation Startup: Bharat Kritwani, Shubham Singh, Prateek Vats, Deepesh Shrivastava

Best Rural Startup: Sushri Vandana Mishra, Sushri Aashi Bithare, Dr. Vishesh Kasliwal

Best Incubators: Ronald Fernandes, Dr. Akash Rai, Dr. Christ Paul, Dr. Anurag Rai

Hackathon Award Winners

Code It Category: Winner – Rahul Rai; Runner-up – Jayesh Totale

Build It Category: Winner – Muskan Khare; Runner-up – Palak Raghuvanshi

Ship It Category: Winner – Dr. Nilay Sharma; Runner-up – Sunita Raghuvanshi