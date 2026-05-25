Erasustain Bags ₹6 Crore Contract to Conduct Charity Drives Across India

(Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - 20th May, 2026)

Erasustain has secured a nationwide charity drive contract from a consortium of six nonprofit organizations to provide turnkey solutions for conducting structured charity drives across colleges in India. The long-term mandate, spanning a tenure of 10 years and valued at approximately ₹6 crore, is expected to cover nearly 400 colleges annually, enabling organized student-led fundraising, nonprofit outreach, campaign execution, and social-impact participation across educational institutions nationwide.

As part of the mandate, Erasustain will provide an end-to-end turnkey solution for each charity drive, covering college coordination, on-ground planning, student volunteer appointment, training, donation outreach, donor management, CRM-based tracking, campaign reporting, and post-drive coordination. With a structured execution model priced at approximately ₹15,000 per charity drive, Erasustain aims to bring a more organized, technology-enabled, and outcome-driven approach to college-led fundraising, allowing nonprofit partners to scale their outreach without having to manage the operational complexities of each individual campaign.

The donations raised through these charity drives will directly support the on-ground work of the nonprofit consortium, helping sustain and expand initiatives across areas such as elder care, child care, community support, and social welfare. With a special focus on elder care, the initiative aims to create a dependable bridge between colleges, students, donors, and grassroots organizations working with vulnerable communities. By bringing structure, scale, and transparency to college-led charity drives, Erasustain seeks to strengthen the way nonprofit fundraising is organized and enable participating organizations to focus more deeply on delivering care where it is needed most.

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CA. Anubhav Bansal, Co-founder & CEO of Erasustain, said, “June 30 will not just be a signing date for us — it will mark the beginning of a mission we believe can reshape how young India participates in giving. This mandate gives Erasustain the opportunity to take charity drives beyond one-time campaigns and build them into a nationwide movement of students, colleges, donors, and nonprofits working together for people who need care, dignity, and support.”

Anushka Mody, Co-founder & COO of Erasustain, said, “Impact at this scale needs both emotion and execution. Our model is built to manage the complete charity-drive workflow — from college coordination and student onboarding to donor outreach, CRM tracking, reporting, and follow-ups — so that every campaign is delivered with consistency, transparency, and measurable outcomes.”

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Looking ahead, Erasustain aims to strengthen its position in structured charity-drive execution while also building new verticals focused on agentic solutions, development software, CRM systems, and automation-led platforms for broader business and operational use cases.