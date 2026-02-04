Eshita Singh On Why Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani Marks A Turning Point In Her Career

As Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani gears up for its release, actor Eshita Singh is receiving widespread appreciation for what many are calling her most honest performance to date. In an exclusive conversation, she opens up about the emotional depth of the film, her journey with the character, and why this project holds a special place in her heart.

Q: Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani is being described as your most honest performance so far. How do you see this role?

Eshita Singh:

I think honesty in performance comes when you stop trying to impress and start trying to understand the character. With Paro, I didn’t want to “perform” her, I wanted to feel her. There were moments where I felt emotionally exposed, but that’s what made the role truthful. So yes, in many ways, this has been the most honest work I’ve done.

Q: After Mulk, you’ve again chosen a film with emotional and social depth. Is that a conscious decision?

Eshita Singh:

Absolutely. Mulk was a turning point for me. It made me realise the power of cinema that speaks beyond entertainment. Since then, I’ve been drawn to stories that have layers, that say something meaningful. Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani came to me at a time when I was looking for exactly that kind of narrative.

Q: What was the most challenging aspect of playing Paro?

Eshita Singh:

The silence. Paro doesn’t express everything in words. Her emotions are internal, subtle, and sometimes suppressed. As an actor, it’s easier to show emotion through dialogues or dramatic scenes, but here I had to rely on pauses, expressions, and stillness. That was challenging but also very fulfilling.

Q: The film has been receiving strong responses at premieres and special screenings. How have you reacted to that?

Eshita Singh:

It’s been overwhelming, honestly. When people from different walks of life especially prominent personalities and political leaders come up and tell you that the film moved them, it validates every emotional risk you took as an actor. It makes you feel that the story has reached where it was meant to.

Q: How different is Paro from the characters you’ve played earlier?

Eshita Singh:

Paro is quieter, more layered, and emotionally complex. She isn’t loud or dramatic, but she’s incredibly strong in her own way. I’ve played powerful characters before, but Paro’s strength comes from endurance and vulnerability, which is very different.

Q: As a producer as well, did your involvement in the film change your perspective as an actor?

Eshita Singh:

Yes, completely. Being involved as a producer made me more responsible towards the story. I wasn’t just performing a role; I was part of the film’s journey from idea to screen. It made me more emotionally invested and conscious of every creative decision.

Q: What do you hope audiences take away from Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani?

Eshita Singh:

I hope they see Paro not just as a character but as a reflection of many real women around us. If the film makes people pause, reflect, or feel something deeply, I think we’ve succeeded.

Q: Finally, what does Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani mean to you personally?

