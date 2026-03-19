Evox Emerges as One of India’s Fastest-Growing Electric Wheelchair Brands , With the Vision of Kulvinder Singh | Image: Initiative

In a country where accessibility and mobility solutions are rapidly evolving, Evox Mobility has emerged as one of India’s most promising and fast-growing electric wheelchair brands. Driven by innovation, purpose, and a deep commitment to inclusivity, the brand is transforming mobility solutions across India.

Founded with a vision to empower individuals with limited mobility, Evox has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable, high-performance electric wheelchairs tailored to Indian conditions. From foldable travel-friendly designs to advanced motorized systems, the company focuses on providing independence, comfort, and dignity to its users.

The brand’s success lies in its user-centric approach. Evox wheelchairs are equipped with modern features such as joystick navigation, dual motors, safety braking systems, and long battery life making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. With a growing customer base across India, Evox is steadily positioning itself as one of the top-selling electric wheelchair brands in the country.

At the heart of this growth story is founder Kulvinder Singh , whose leadership goes beyond business. He is actively working to create awareness about mobility challenges and the realities faced by differently-abled individuals. Through his social media presence, Kulvinder Singh is consistently sharing stories, insights, and real-life experiences to educate people and shift societal perspectives.

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His efforts are not limited to digital content alone. Kulvinder Singh is also running a dedicated podcast channel focused on accessibility, inclusion, and human stories bringing forward voices that are often unheard. This initiative aims to create a deeper emotional connection with audiences and drive real, on-ground impact by encouraging empathy and understanding in society.

Under his leadership, Evox is not just selling a product it is building a movement. A movement that stands for independence, respect, and equal opportunities for all.

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With its rapid growth, strong mission, and a founder committed to both innovation and awareness, Evox Mobility is redefining what it means to be a purpose driven brand in India.