FAAB Invest Extends Its Offerings with DigiGold in Partnership with Augmont

Expanding its footprint beyond fractional real estate, FAAB Invest has introduced DigiGold in association with Augmont, bringing a modern, secure, and accessible way for users to own 24k 999 pure gold. The gold is safely stored in insured vaults and certified by the government, ensuring purity and authenticity. With the option to start from as little as ₹10, DigiGold simplifies and democratizes access to one of the world’s most trusted assets.

This launch marks a significant milestone in FAAB Invest’s journey to diversify its asset-backed opportunities. Having already made high-growth land parcel ownership accessible in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, the company now introduces an equally credible and flexible avenue designed for those seeking variety within their portfolio. DigiGold combines transparency, liquidity, and technology, offering a seamless way to participate in a time-tested asset class.

Augmont, one of India’s leading integrated gold platforms, brings its legacy of trust and expertise to this partnership. Serving over 4 crore registered users, 4,500+ jewellers, and 150+ partner brands, Augmont ensures that all digital gold and silver holdings are backed by corresponding physical bullion kept in 100% insured, Sequel-certified vaults. Its refineries are BIS Hallmarked (999 purity) and ISO-certified, while the company is accredited by NABL and meets India Good Delivery standards for bullion. Augmont also provides a Certificate of Authenticity for its 24k gold and is a trading member of the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) at GIFT City. The company’s credibility is further reflected in its partnerships with trusted names such as Navi, KreditBee, and Muthoot, reinforcing its position as one of the most reliable players in the precious metals ecosystem.



Through this collaboration, FAAB users can buy, hold, and redeem precious metals like gold and silver digitally with complete ease, supported by Augmont’s secure infrastructure. This initiative eliminates traditional challenges such as physical storage or purity verification, offering peace of mind through certified and insured holdings that can be managed effortlessly.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Ashwin Anand Babu, Co-Founder of FAAB Invest , said, “Our goal has always been to simplify credible asset ownership. Through our association with Augmont, DigiGold enables users to experience the legacy of precious metals with the transparency and ease of digital access. It’s another step towards building a unified ecosystem that unites credibility with seamless access.”

By introducing DigiGold, FAAB Invest reinforces its vision of becoming a comprehensive platform that brings multiple asset classes under one umbrella. This expansion underlines the company’s commitment to innovation, transparency, and long-term value creation while continuing to redefine how individuals engage with credible and tangible asset opportunities.

Visit For More Information : https://faab.in

