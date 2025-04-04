Updated April 4th 2025, 18:18 IST
Astrological Insight: Major Global Changes Ahead
Mayong, Assam – On March 29, 2025, Saturn will shift into Pisces, marking a significant celestial event that could bring widespread global transformations. Renowned astrologer Ayush Rudhra, known for his precise predictions regarding pandemics, economic fluctuations, and political unrest, has shared his analysis of this transit’s potential impact on various regions and industries worldwide.
Ayush Rudhra’s Forecast: What to Expect?
1. Water-Related Disasters Looming
With Pisces being a water element sign, Saturn’s presence may intensify natural calamities, particularly in coastal areas. Countries like India, Indonesia, Japan, and the United States should remain vigilant against:
2. Political and Economic Instability in Southern Regions
Ayush Rudhra’s analysis indicates that several southern nations may experience unrest and financial instability:
3. Chaos in the North: Political and Climatic Disruptions
Northern regions may witness heightened turmoil due to Saturn’s transit:
4. Difficult Period for Scholars and Educators
The education sector and intellectual communities may face challenges such as regulatory shifts and ideological controversies.
5. Market Volatility on the Horizon
Saturn’s transition may disrupt economic stability, leading to fluctuations in the prices of:
6. Pisces-Zodiac Nations at Risk
Countries associated with the Pisces zodiac sign, including Denmark, Chile, Thailand, and Zambia, could experience economic downturns and political instability.
Conclusion: A Time for Caution and Strategic Planning
According to the famous astrologer in Mayong, Ayush Rudhra, Saturn’s entry into Pisces is set to bring transformative changes worldwide. He advises global leaders and individuals to stay cautious, implement necessary precautions, and explore astrological remedies for stability in the face of these looming challenges.
Published April 4th 2025, 18:18 IST