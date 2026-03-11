Fear is NOT the Finish Line: Kanthi Dutt’s 750 KM ride from Hyderabad to Mumbai signals a Movement

In an era where fitness is often filtered through social media highlights and curated milestones, Kanthi Dutt is choosing a different approach — one grounded in vulnerability and endurance. Kanthi Dutt has embarked on a 750-kilometre solo cycling journey from Hyderabad to Mumbai beginning March 7, 2026, marking the official launch of the FEAR Project - an initiative to advocate Fitness for Inner Health. This project is organised in association with the Sports Authority of India.

On March 7, the SAI Brand Ambassador has began a 750 km solo cycling expedition from Hyderabad to Mumbai. Aligned with the Fit India Movement, the ride marks his first official road tour - abdicating fitness among the masses, through various outreach programs at schools, colleges, public gatherings at malls - on the way. Two giant public traded limited companies - MIC Electronics and Sai Silks Kalamandir are the biggest supporters of this initiative, under the sporting and CSR initiative.

But this is not merely about athletic achievement. It is about confronting fear publicly. After experiencing profound personal loss, Kanthi turned to fitness as a stabilising force. Cycling offered him a framework — measurable progress, physical challenge and mental clarity.

The upcoming ride formalises that journey. Across seven days, he will navigate highways and city roads, accumulating 750 km before arriving in Mumbai on March 14, at the Inorbit Mall, Vashi. A 500km milestone event in Pune on March 12 will bring together local athletes and supporters, underscoring the communal dimension of what began as a solitary pursuit.

“Fear often keeps us smaller than we are,” Kanthi says. “When we face it, we expand.” The Fear Project aims to cultivate that expansion nationwide. By using endurance challenges as narrative platforms, it encourages individuals to redefine their limits.

