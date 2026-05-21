Film Master Media Distribution LLC and Fantawild Animation Strengthen International Entertainment Ties at Cannes

At the Cannes market, Film Master LLC, headquartered in Dubai, reinforced its reputation as the number one company for regional film distribution in the Middle East through a strategic meeting with Dragon, International Distribution head of Fantawild Animation Inc.

Led by CEO Gaganpreet Singh, Film Master LLC has emerged as a dominant force in the entertainment industry, known for successfully distributing regional and international films across the GCC and wider MENA territories. The company has built a strong network with cinemas, exhibitors, media partners, and international studios, making it a key gateway for global content entering the Middle Eastern market.

Recognized for its leadership in regional distribution, Film Master LLC continues to play a vital role in expanding the theatrical reach of major productions while promoting high-quality cinema experiences for audiences throughout the region. The company’s growing influence and market expertise have positioned Dubai as an important center for international film business and entertainment partnerships.

During the meeting, Fantawild Animation presented its upcoming animated feature, “Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector,” the latest title from the globally successful Boonie Bears franchise. Discussions focused on theatrical distribution opportunities, strategic media collaborations, and expanding the film’s presence across Middle Eastern territories.

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Both companies expressed enthusiasm for future collaboration and the development of a long-term partnership aimed at strengthening the international reach of animated entertainment and premium family content.

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