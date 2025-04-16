Fireside Chat with Rizwan Sajan and Chintan Vasani Highlights Lohana International Business Forum 2025 in Dubai

Dubai: The Lohana International Business Forum (LIBF) 2025, held from April 13 to 16 at the luxurious Movenpick Grand Al Bustan in Dubai, served as a dynamic platform for business leaders and social pioneers to unite, collaborate, and inspire meaningful change. With over 800 delegates from 30 countries and 30 diverse industries in attendance, the forum underscored the power of collective action in shaping a better future.

The event was inaugurated by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who set an inspiring tone for the forum with his message of unity and collaboration. His presence underscored the significance of the event and highlighted the UAE’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. Alongside the Sheikh, LIBF Chairman Mr. Satish Vithlani and Director Mr. Vijay Karia welcomed attendees, emphasizing the importance of working together to tackle global challenges. Under their leadership, LIBF has become a vital hub for networking and knowledge sharing, encouraging participants to explore new business opportunities and forge meaningful connections.

A standout feature of the event was the engaging fireside chat between Rizwan Sajan, founder of Danube Group, and Chintan Vasani, President of LMP Youth and Joint Treasurer of NAREDCO NextGen India. This lively exchange showcased the essence of collaboration and innovation that LIBF embodies. With Chintan posing a mix of fun and challenging questions, Rizwan’s quick wit and insightful responses captivated the audience. The chemistry between the two speakers created an atmosphere of warmth and engagement, making it clear that the audience was in for a treat. Questions from attendees further enriched the discussion, demonstrating the high level of interest and enthusiasm surrounding the topics presented.

Following this captivating fireside chat, the Real Estate Panel Session continued with a robust discussion featuring industry leaders such as Mr. Jitendra Thakker from Thakker Developers, Mr. Chandreshbhai Vithalani of Palladian Partners, Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Dubai, and Jay Morzaria from Vraj Group. Moderated by Chintan Vasani, the panelists shared their diverse experiences in the real estate sector, addressing both the opportunities and challenges faced by developers operating in India and Dubai.

The panel discussion covered a range of critical issues, including market trends, investment strategies, and the implications of regulatory changes on the real estate landscape. The honest dialogue revealed both the “good” and the “ugly” aspects of the industry, providing invaluable insights for potential investors. The emphasis on informed decision-making resonated strongly with the audience, highlighting the importance of understanding the complexities of the real estate market.

Beyond the real estate sessions, LIBF 2025 was rich with networking opportunities, workshops, and keynote speeches from industry leaders, all aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation. Attendees engaged in meaningful conversations, exchanging ideas and exploring potential partnerships that could lead to transformative projects.

The forum also underscored the significance of social responsibility, with discussions focused on sustainable business practices and community engagement. By encouraging participants to consider the broader impact of their business decisions, LIBF 2025 positioned itself not just as a business forum, but as a movement towards responsible entrepreneurship.