Five of The Most Loved Betting Offers for Indian Players, The Third One is Very Rare

Speaking of propositions, some rewards are a lot more popular than others, especially in India. | Image: X

As one of the fastest-growing businesses, online betting has fans from many parts of the world, including India. Despite the somewhat unclear gambling laws there, millions of people use bookmakers available in the country. Not all brands have intriguing options, but some provide tons of bonuses.

Speaking of propositions, some rewards are a lot more popular than others, especially in India. Learning more details about each one is intriguing, so let’s dive in.

Sports welcome bonuses

One of the standard perks that Indian players will have access to is a welcome offer for sports. In fact, many people choose the 22bet promo code India and get this offer just because of its reward. Once users find out which betting site has the best welcome bonus, they follow the instructions and obtain the perk.

Speaking of welcome bonuses in India, the classic proposals will usually double people’s transactions. Depending on the bookie, people can get up to 10000 INR or even more than that. In very rare instances, the welcome perk for sports can provide an even higher reward.

The important aspect of welcome bonuses in India is that most require a promotional code. Also, players must follow strict rules regarding deposit requirements and wagering conditions. Failing to meet these rules will result in not obtaining the bonus or being unable to withdraw winnings.

Reload bonus for a given day of the week

A lot of people are asking “is betting legal in India’, and once they find out, they stumble upon a lot of different bookmakers. Many of these sites will offer special reload promotions for given days of the week. In most cases, these perks are given every Monday or Friday, but they may be available daily.

There are some small differences between the reload perks offered in India and those offered elsewhere. Starting with the promo code requirement, most of these perks require a code to be used. Players must enter that code before making a deposit, and the code will be different for each reload bonus.

The second specific condition is related to the sports that the promo can be used on. Since these rewards target online bettors in India, most of the propositions will be available for cricket. With that said, there might be specific reload bonuses that people will be able to use if they bet on football.

Birthday bonuses

It comes as no surprise that many people wonder which betting sites offer birthday bonuses. Once users find out how these propositions work, they realize that birthday bonuses are very special. Depending on the site, they can provide a free bet, a large amount of money, or even both.

The only bad news about the birthday rewards is that there are not that many bookies that offer them. Sure, you can find this proposition from time to time, but it’s a lot rarer than the reload perks.

If the birthday bonus is available, the first thing that Indian players need to check is how to get it. In most instances, the bookmaker will require players to verify their account so that they can be sure the user was born on the given date. Operators often require clients’ accounts to be free from any restrictions, limitations, or something similar.

Alongside that, players must have a verified phone number and/or email. Most bookies offering this proposition will send it via mail or text containing a promo code.

Accumulator of the day

Like bettors from other parts of the world, Indian players like punting on many selections. By choosing more than one market in a single bet slip, players increase their total odds. In other words, predicting these bets will result in a higher payout.

Bookies know that many people like placing the so-called accumulator bets. Consequently, they offer a special proposition called Accumulator of the day. This reward will boost the odds of users who add a specific number of selections to their bet slip.

Each ACCA of the day reward is different, so you need to read the rules very carefully. In most instances, Indian players will receive 10% extra winnings, but that number could be much higher. There are cases where the bonus is higher if you bet on cricket and choose a specific league.

Bonuses for losing bets

The last perk that many Indian bettors are interested in is slightly different from those mentioned so far. Instead of giving extra funds or increasing the potential winnings, this offer grants people a bonus when they lose their bet.

Usually, the promotion will require people to use a bonus code before they start betting. Those asking themselves, “how to activate betting bonus code?” will discover that they must contact the customer support department.