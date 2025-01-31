FlowerAura Introduces Exclusive Valentine's Collection for a Perfect Week of Love

This Valentine’s season, FlowerAura, a celebrated name in the gifting industry, brings everything you need to celebrate the week of love, ensuring each of the seven days is as special as your bond. With an extraordinary collection curated to match the joy and beauty of the occasion, FlowerAura offers countless ways to make your loved one feel cherished. With the theme #LoveDelivered setting the tone, the collection combines elegance, creativity, and personalization to ensure every gift carries the magic of romance.

This year, FlowerAura’s Valentine’s Day collection has expanded to include over 120 exquisite flower arrangements, 30+ delectable cakes, and 400+ uniquely curated gifts and combos—a thoughtfully designed range that’s just right to express your love. From timeless classics to modern personalised treasures, the collection offers something for every romantic gesture. With charming soft toys, bespoke perfumes for him and her, and beautifully crafted hampers, FlowerAura ensures your love story is celebrated in the most memorable way.

In line with the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the collection celebrates the iconic symbol of love with heart-shaped gifts, including keepsakes, hampers, and even live plants showcased in charming heart-shaped pots. To add sweetness to the celebration, FlowerAura has unveiled its Valentine Cakes, featuring intricate designs, personalised options, and flavours crafted to delight both the heart and the palate. For those who wish to go all out, the brand’s specially curated combos bring together flowers, cakes, and personalised gifts to create the ultimate surprise.

Speaking about the launch, Shrey Sehgal, Co-Founder of FlowerAura, said, “At FlowerAura, we’ve been delivering your tokens of love for 14 years, becoming a trusted partner in your love story. This Valentine’s Day, with our diverse collection, we’re not just offering gifts—we’re helping you create memories that define your unique bond. Our aim is to ensure that every moment of love is celebrated with thoughtfulness and beauty.”

FlowerAura’s Valentine gift collection not only showcases an unmatched variety but also reinforces the brand’s reputation for quality, creativity, and attention to detail. With hassle-free online ordering, delivery in over 800+ pin codes across India, and same-day and midnight delivery services, FlowerAura ensures that love is celebrated, no matter the distance.

For more details on the collection and to find the perfect Valentine’s gift, visit www.floweraura.com.

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura is a premier online gifting platform delivering Rakhi, flowers, cakes, gifts, and hampers to over 800+ cities in India and 30+ countries worldwide. With an extensive network of fulfilment centres, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores, FlowerAura ensures extraordinary celebrations. Accessible through its website, mobile app, retail stores, and popular e-commerce platforms, FlowerAura boasts a customer base of over 10 million, promising to exceed customer expectations with a vast collection of gifts.

