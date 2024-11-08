Flying High: AVPL International Join Forces with AICTE and Taiwan-based Ahamani Advanced Inc.

As automation and technology continue to reshape industries, agriculture is emerging as one of the key beneficiaries of drone technology. Drones are revolutionizing farming practices, enabling precision agriculture, monitoring crops, and providing crucial data to improve yields. With drone technology becoming increasingly accessible to farmers across India, there is now an urgent need for skilled manpower to manufacture, manage, and maintain these drones, especially in rural areas where the technology is making its way to small towns and villages. Bridging this gap is critical to ensuring that India’s farmers can fully leverage the benefits of this innovation.

AVPL International, in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), is stepping up to meet this challenge. Together, they plan to establish 50 AVPL Aero-Vision Drone Labs across cities, providing hands-on training to over 25,000 youth in drone technology by 2025. These labs will play a crucial role in equipping the next generation of professionals with the skills required to drive India’s growth in the drone industry. AICTE’s support ensures that AVPL International’s training programs meet the highest educational standards in India, paving the way for students to gain industry-ready qualifications.

While India has a large workforce, the lack of specialized skills in drone technology has been a barrier to progress. AVPL International is bridging this gap by providing targeted training programs designed to equip young professionals with the technical expertise required to succeed in the rapidly evolving drone industry. Through partnerships with leading global institutions like Ahamani Advanced Inc., the company is ensuring that India’s talent is prepared to meet both domestic and international demands.

"India has the manpower, and Taiwan has the expertise; we are marrying the two to create a skilled workforce ready for the global drone industry," said Preet Sandhuu, Founder and MD of AVPL International. “By joining hands with Ahamani Advanced Inc., we are ensuring our trainees will not only have the skills but also the global certifications to compete in international markets.”

A key component of this initiative is AVPL International’s collaboration with Taiwan-based Ahamani Advanced Inc., a leader in drone technology. Indian students will learn from both Indian and Taiwanese faculties, gaining an edge to become the skilled capital of the world in drone technology. This unique combination of expertise will provide Indian trainees with practical knowledge that goes beyond the classroom, positioning them for success in global markets. Additionally, Indian drone pilots can now earn dual certification from both the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India and Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration ( CAA ), further enhancing their global credentials.

The government is also meeting this innovation hand-in-hand, instituting various schemes and promotions to accelerate the growth of the drone sector and support initiatives like AVPL International’s.