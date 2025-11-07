FOLO Launches India’s First NetWorth App- Empowering Families To Stay Financially Aware, Organised, And Protected

Republic World
Updated 7 November 2025 at 17:22 IST

Co-founded by Vishal Purohit, a seasoned entrepreneur, and Munmun Desai, a finance veteran, FOLO was born out of a deeply personal experience.

Initiative Desk
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: In a major stride toward India’s financial empowerment, Bengaluru-based fintech startup FOLO (Family of Loved Ones) has launched India’s first NetWorth App, designed to help Indians see, understand, and protect their entire financial life in one secure place.

Built with the belief that financial clarity is the foundation of a secure family, FOLO brings together every part of your financial world — from bank accounts, investments, and insurance to loans and provident funds — offering a single, simple, and powerful view of your true NetWorth.

Co-founded by Vishal Purohit, a seasoned entrepreneur, and Munmun Desai, a finance veteran, FOLO was born out of a deeply personal experience. “After losing someone close, we realised that most families don’t know where all the money really is, from investments to insurance policies, much of India’s wealth goes unclaimed simply because families are unaware,” said Desai. “FOLO was built to change that, so every family stays financially informed and protected.”

FOLO connects across 70+ financial sources to provide users with real-time visibility of their money, while its unique Account Health Score automatically detects missing nominees, KYC issues, helping users stay organised and future ready.

“Transactions have become easier, but understanding them has become harder,” added Purohit. “FOLO’s mission is simple: to make financial organisation effortless, so families can make better decisions with confidence.”

With India’s financial landscape becoming increasingly digital and diverse, FOLO’s launch marks a significant leap in how Indians interact with money, shifting the focus from transactions to understanding, awareness, and legacy.

FOLO: Appreciate your Worth

About FOLO

FOLO is a Bengaluru-based fintech company helping Indians see, understand, and grow their NetWorth in one secure place. Founded by Vishal Purohit, a seasoned entrepreneur, and Munmun Desai, a veteran in finance and investment, FOLO combines deep domain expertise with product innovation. Together, they aim to bring organisation, trust, and clarity to India’s growing financial diversity across assets, liabilities, and generations.

Website: www.folo.one
Press Contact: hello@folo.one

