Forever52 Strengthens Growth Strategy with Entry into India's ₹30,000 Crore Skincare Market

Professional beauty brand Forever52 has announced its strategic entry into the skincare category, marking a significant step in its evolution from a color cosmetics-focused company to a more comprehensive beauty brand. The expansion is aligned with the company's long-term growth roadmap and reflects its vision of building a stronger presence across high-growth segments of the beauty industry.

The move comes at a time when India's skincare market, estimated to be worth over ₹30,000 crore, is witnessing rapid growth, fueled by increasing consumer awareness, demand for multifunctional products, and the growing convergence of skincare and makeup. As consumers increasingly seek products that deliver both skincare benefits and cosmetic performance, the makeup-skincare hybrid category has emerged as one of the most promising opportunities within the beauty sector.

For Forever52, the entry into skincare is not merely a category extension but a strategic business decision designed to strengthen its position within the broader beauty ecosystem. The company believes that expanding beyond traditional color cosmetics will enable it to cater to a wider set of consumer needs while creating additional avenues for long-term growth.

The decision has been shaped by years of engagement with professional makeup artists, academies, bridal experts, and beauty professionals across India and international markets. Through these interactions, Forever52 identified a consistent gap within the market. While numerous skincare products are available, very few are specifically designed to support makeup application and performance.

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Professional makeup artists often require products that prepare the skin effectively before makeup application by providing hydration, creating a smooth canvas, improving foundation adherence, enhancing blendability, and extending makeup wear time. However, most skincare products available in the market are developed with skincare alone in mind rather than the requirements of professional makeup application.

Recognizing this opportunity, Forever52 has positioned its skincare portfolio around the concept of "Skincare for Makeup Performance." The company's product development efforts are focused on creating solutions that not only support skin health but also enhance makeup results. This differentiated approach allows the brand to address the evolving needs of both professional artists and consumers seeking high-performance beauty products.

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As part of its skincare expansion, Forever52 has introduced products such as Hydra Crème and Aqua Thin Sunscreen. Hydra Crème has been developed as a multifunctional formulation that combines the benefits of a barrier repair cream, moisturizer, hydration booster, makeup primer, and makeup base. The product reflects the company's broader innovation philosophy of creating multi-purpose solutions that simplify beauty routines while delivering enhanced results.

The skincare category is already helping Forever52 strengthen its presence within the beauty market by expanding its portfolio beyond color cosmetics and increasing its relevance across multiple consumer touchpoints. By participating in a category valued at over ₹30,000 crore, the company is positioning itself to benefit from one of the fastest-growing segments within the beauty industry while expanding its addressable market.

The expansion also strengthens Forever52's relationship with the professional beauty community, which has been a key driver of the brand's growth over the years. By developing skincare products specifically designed to improve makeup performance, the company is addressing a long-standing need within the professional segment and reinforcing its commitment to artist-led innovation.

Consumer behavior is also playing a significant role in shaping the brand's strategy. Today's beauty consumers are increasingly seeking products that offer convenience, efficacy, and value. This trend is particularly visible among Gen Z consumers, beauty creators, working professionals, and bridal customers who are moving away from lengthy beauty routines and gravitating towards products that deliver multiple benefits through a single formulation.

Looking ahead, Forever52 plans to continue investing in skincare innovation as part of its broader growth strategy. The company sees significant potential within the makeup-skincare hybrid segment and intends to further expand its portfolio with products that combine skincare benefits and makeup performance. This category is expected to play an important role in supporting the brand's long-term business ambitions, including its broader ₹400 crore growth roadmap.