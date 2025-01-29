Forever52’s KBKB Campaign: A New Era for Aspiring Makeup Artists

Forever52, the globally renowned makeup brand originating from Dubai, has once again teamed up with popular television actress Shivangi Joshi for its celebrated Khubsurat Bharat Ki Khubsurat Betiyan (KBKB) campaign. Known for its premium yet affordable makeup products, Forever52 has become a household name among professional makeup artists and enthusiasts in India.

The KBKB campaign is a groundbreaking initiative that highlights the talent and creativity of emerging makeup artists across the country. Offering ₹5 lakh in cash prizes and an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai to 3 Winners, the campaign is a significant step toward empowering the beauty community. In Dubai, the winners will gain access to exclusive masterclasses with global makeup experts, providing them with invaluable skills and exposure to take their careers to the next level.

Mr. Hozefa Bohra, Chairman at Forever Makeup Trading LLC, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign:

"The KBKB campaign reflects our unwavering commitment to celebrating creativity and innovation within the Makeup industry. We are thrilled to have Shivangi Joshi on board once again as her elegance and relatability perfectly align with our vision to empower the makeup community."

Forever52’s extensive range of products, from its flawless foundations to vibrant lipsticks, continues to redefine bridal makeup standards in India. Brides trust the brand to create picture-perfect looks that last through every ritual, ensuring they feel confident and beautiful on their special day.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Rajat Aggarwal, Managing Director of Future Makeup (India) Pvt Ltd, stated:

"At Forever52 India, we aim to inspire and support the Makeup Artist Industry. The KBKB campaign is our way of recognizing their efforts and providing them with opportunities to achieve global recognition. This partnership with Shivangi Joshi brings that vision to life."