Ascot Design, a reputed UK-based architectural and property design firm, is under growing scrutiny amid mounting concerns from clients and industry insiders over project delays, unfulfilled commitments, and questionable professional conduct.

Several ongoing developments have reportedly stalled, leaving clients frustrated and anxious about the future of their investments.

Former Ascot Design employee Raj Kalia has come forward with serious allegations against the company’s leadership, claiming that Founder Warren Joseph and Managing Director Alex Horder have been involved in fraudulent practices and systematically deceiving clients.

Kalia alleges that the duo routinely accepted substantial advance payments for projects that were either never initiated or deliberately delayed, with little to no communication provided to clients.

“Warren Joseph and Alex Horder are committing fraud within the company,” Kalia stated. “They mislead clients by taking large upfront payments for projects that are stalled indefinitely or never even begin.”

His revelations point to a broader pattern of internal dysfunction and unethical conduct at the firm. With this insider testimony now in the public domain, more disclosures are anticipated.

High-profile clients are said to be considering legal action, citing severe financial and emotional distress due to delayed or incomplete work. According to sources familiar with the situation, consistent communication breakdowns and ever-shifting project timelines have raised doubts about the firm’s internal management and reliability.

Several clients who invested heavily in Ascot Design projects are reportedly grappling with uncertainty, left wondering whether their investments will ever materialize or if they will recover their funds at all.

A number of clients said they were misled and left with substandard or unfinished projects, raising red flags about the firm’s business ethics and commitment to quality.

“There’s been a pattern of silence and missed expectations,” said one individual with direct knowledge of the firm’s operations, speaking on condition of anonymity. “The lack of transparency and accountability has left many clients in a state of uncertainty.”

Internal challenges reportedly extend beyond external engagements. Several former employees are said to have exited the company mid-project, allegedly due to internal conflicts, vague directives, and mounting pressure. These sudden departures are believed to have further disrupted workflow and affected project outcomes.