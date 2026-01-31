Foundation Laid For Tathagat Global Gurukul In Remote Tribal Region Of Balod District

A significant step towards inclusive education and tribal development was marked with the foundation-laying ceremony of the Tathagat Global Gurukul in the remote tribal village of Bheja Jangli, located in the Gurur block of Balod district. The ceremony was held in the presence of N. P. Singh (retired IAS and Chairman, Indian Education Board) and G. R. Rana (former Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes).

The event was jointly organised by Jakwar Foundation and Tathagat Trust, with active participation from hundreds of tribal villagers. Prior to the ceremony, traditional rituals were performed, including worship of Raja Rao Baba and Kankalin Mata, followed by a floral tribute to freedom fighter Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh.

Addressing the gathering, N. P. Singh stated that the primary objective of establishing the Gurukul is to provide quality, value-based education to children from the most marginalized tribal and rural communities. He emphasized that India’s vision of development would remain incomplete unless children from remote villages receive education comparable to that in major cities.

The upcoming Gurukul will offer free education, along with personality development programs, career guidance, preparation for armed forces and central services, skill-based and employment-oriented courses, and training for women in cottage industries to promote self-reliance. Special support will be extended to meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds.

Construction of the institution is scheduled to begin in February, and the Gurukul is expected to benefit children from 10 to 12 surrounding villages. Singh also expressed confidence that students educated at the Gurukul would go on to become IAS officers, IPS officers, judges, and leaders of tomorrow—marking the true success of this initiative.

The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by several local representatives, including Sarpanch Sheela Yadav, Panch Nageshwar Salam, Dinesh Yadav, Balram Goti, and other respected community members. The initiative has generated widespread enthusiasm across the forest and tribal belt, symbolizing hope and progress through education.