Fourth Dimension Media’s South India Media Summit 2026 On Sep 28 At Hyderabad To Bring Together Prominent Industry Leaders

India’s leading media outsourcing company, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions, has announced the upcoming edition of the South India Media Summit (SIMS), scheduled to take place in September 2026 in Hyderabad. Over the years, SIMS has established itself as one of the most relevant industry platforms in South India, bringing together leaders across media, marketing, business and technology to engage in meaningful conversations around the evolving landscape of advertising and communication.

The 2026 edition will feature a strong and diverse lineup of speakers, each bringing a unique perspective shaped by real-world experience across industries. This year’s edition will feature an extensive lineup of leaders including Dushyanth Sridhar, Vedic Scholar; Dr Abhay Patil, Homeopathy Doctor, Ashwini Homeopathic Clinic; Indraneel, Managing Partner, Chitale Bandhu; Satyanarayana Kornepati, Sr Vice President, RK SWAMY; B. Gopinath, CEO, The Residency Hotels; Bhairavi Rangarajan, Brand & Marketing Leader, Kohler; Prashant Nair, Head – Marketing, Business Process & New Initiatives – LCV Business, Ashok Leyland Ltd; Hariprasad, Co-Founder, Artcube.ai; Pratip Francis, General Manager - Brand Marketing, MRF; Pali Tripathi, CEO, Taabi Mobility Limited; Vivek Nambisan, Managing Director, Nambisan’s Dairy Private Limited; Uday Jadhav, Chief Executive Officer, Sakal Media Group; Ashwin Padmanabhan, COO, WPP Media - South Asia; Ajay Varghese, Sr Vice President - Investments, Omnicom Mediagroup; Mr. Subramanyam Yadavalli, CEO, Apollo International; Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd; Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer, Alliance Advertising & Marketing; Nahaz Basheer, Founder & Managing Director, Cremberie; Swathy Rohit, Co-Founder & CEO, Health Basix; Razack, Managing Director, VKC; Dr Kailash Katkar, Founder & Managing Director, Quickheal Technologies; Ajesh, General Manager & Cluster Head Business Development, Baby Memorial Hospital;; Sampath Mohan, Founder, Ten 2 Hundred; Uday Mohan, COO, Havas Media; Vijay Sunku, Director, Parimal Mandir; Srikanth Ramani, Director, SGR (777) Foods Pvt Ltd; Kurian Thomas, Director - Marketing & Administration, Veegaland Homes; Nandagopal Nair, Vice President & Head of Brand & Communications, V-Guard Industries; Arjun, CMO, Matrimony.com; and Sarath Mohan, GM Marketing, Pushpit Steels.

With representation spanning FMCG, automotive, finance, healthcare, media, technology and emerging businesses, the summit reflects the interconnected nature of today’s marketing and business ecosystem. The conversations are expected to cover key shifts across media planning, regional market growth, content strategy and evolving consumer behaviour.

Speaking on the announcement, Shankar B, Chief Executive Officer of Fourth Dimension Media Solutions, said: “Regional markets today are not an extension of strategy; they are where strategy is being defined. Over the years, we’ve seen a clear shift in how brands approach visibility, moving from broad messaging to context-driven presence.

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The South India Media Summit is built around this reality. It brings together perspectives that are rooted in market experience, where conversations reflect what is actually shaping growth on the ground.” The summit continues its journey across South India after successful editions in cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Coimbatore.

Each edition has contributed to shaping industry dialogue around branding, media innovation and regional influence. Beyond discussions, SIMS offers brands a unique opportunity to build presence within a highly engaged ecosystem. With integrated visibility across television, digital platforms and on-ground interactions, it enables brands to go beyond conventional advertising and participate in industry-level conversations.

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As the media landscape continues to evolve, platforms like the South India Media Summit play an important role in bringing together leaders who are actively shaping the future of advertising, content and consumer engagement. For those looking to be part of these conversations, write to shankar@fourdm.com.