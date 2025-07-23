From 0 to 10K: How New Creators Are Hacking Instagram Growth in 2025 | Image: Republic Initiative

Not everyone has had an Instagram posting schedule since 2012. In 2025, hundreds of new content creators are joining the platform, hoping for success.

If you are one of these new content creators, know that you can also grow your Instagram account from scratch. Many others are already doing so and even overtaking well-established content creators.

The following guide will show you how to grow on Instagram in 2025, no matter your current follower count.

What Instagram Looks Like in 2025

Unsurprisingly, Instagram users are more diverse than ever before, and by default, so is their content. The algorithm is very busy prioritizing this content based on authenticity, value, and engagement.

Furthermore, organic growth is at the order of the day, especially when combined with paid follower strategies.

Using paid and organic strategies is one of the best ways to increase follower numbers on Instagram in months, not years.

This, along with building a strong Instagram community and creating a target audience, is allowing content creators to see incredible success in 2025.

A Case Study in Hacking the Instagram Growth Curve

The easiest way to highlight how to grow on Instagram in 2025 is through a general case study. You can apply any niche, but for this exercise, the niche is DIY sustainable fashion.

The gist of the case study is growing to 10,000 Instagram followers in seven months. The case study will explore how content creators achieve this using a mix of content formats, paid-for-engagement, and tried-and-trusted organic Instagram growth methods.

How To Get More Followers On Instagram

Nate Summers, Head of Instagram Growth Research at Blastup, calls the 2025 approach to Instagram growth ' visibility stacking .'

He reiterates, "Visibility stacking in 2025 celebrates small growth success across content formats to build momentum. It is not about pushing ads, but about delivering relevant content consistently to the right audience."

The Growth Blueprint to Go From 0 to 10K Followers

The core Instagram method to follow for growing an account from 0 to 10K in months includes the following main steps and actions.

Blueprint Example

Step Action Outcome 1.

Define your niche and target audience. Attract a fashion-forward, eco-conscious Gen-Z audience aged 18-30. Create consistent content and industry-specific hashtags 2.

Create a brand-optimized Instagram profile. Write a purposeful bio, create a memorable Instagram handle, and add a website or e-commerce page link. You can alternate with multiple links if possible. Mention your other social channels and your other brands, if relevant. Builds a positive first impression 3.

Plan a posting schedule. Ideally, post daily feed posts and Instagram stories. Additionally, post four reels every week (as a start). Builds frequency and indicates post consistency to the algorithm 4.

Use hashtags and captions. Mix broad hashtags with brand-relevant ones and add three to five of them to each post. Captions must be short and sweet. Improves search results for your profile. 5.

Collaborate with other creators. New content creators can benefit from a collaboration with established content creators. Start with mini-takeovers or product launches to draw attention. Collaborating with others is a great way to tap into a wider ideal audience. 6.

You can use a paid boost for specific posts . If you want to promote a specific post, product, or service, a paid boost strategy can get you the engagement you need. More potential to go viral and draw new audiences 7.

Follow up paid strategies with organic growth methods Make the most of the paid boost by creating posts using engaging content ideas. Engaging Instagram content can help build a wider, organic audience. 8.

Monitor Instagram insights on the Instagram App. Track engagement rates, likes, follows, comments, video views, saves, etc. You can fine-tune your content based on this information. 9.

Iterate Keep doing what works; discard what doesn't. Constantly optimize your Instagram content via Instagram insights and follower feedback.

Reels and Viral Content = Growth Hacking

If you want to grow your Instagram followers even faster, focus on posting reels. Reels are one of Instagram's best features for growth, as they boost in-feed visibility. Your followers can view your reels in the Explore and Reels tabs.

Moreover, viral content ideas usually come from well-performing reels. This means you can keep an eye on what your competitors are doing reels-wise and put your own spin on it.

As soon as you have a viral reel going that is also visually appealing, you will get traction fast.

For case study purposes:

● Filming 15-30-second fashion DIY clips must hook viewers within the first three seconds. This can be achieved by adding an enticing title like 'DIY fashion upcycle hack.'

● Always add subtitles, since many viewers prefer to watch with the sound off.

● Keep clips as short as possible without losing the core message.

● Growing on Instagram is easier with videos that viewers will watch to the end.

Carousel Posts and Educational Posts

Post consistently, especially carousel and educational posts, regardless of the content topic. Remember to add keywords as they relate to the topic.

For instance, educational posts on upcycling jeans are likely to receive both saves and shares. This can result in a wider audience engaging with the content and following the content creator.

Carousel posts are great for adding multiple tips to one post, and these tips can form part of evergreen content that you can reuse in reels or Instagram stories.

So, if your topic is 'building a capsule wardrobe' and you get 1,200 saves and 1,000 likes, you will draw at least a handful of new followers.

Plus, the saves and likes will fuel the Instagram algorithm to push your content further. The more visible your content becomes, the more followers you can gain.

Stories and Engagement (Grow on Instagram: Build Your Community)

When you repurpose your content into stories, you can build an even stronger online community. And, you can build this community quickly by turning new followers into active fans.

Stories allow you to create hype around your content - countdowns, polls, quizzes, and questions.

A topic like DIY sustainable fashion will be red-hot in Q&A sessions and useful for making behind-the-scenes clips.

You want your followers to be part of your process, whether it's making sustainable clothes, inventing new ways to write content, or simply sharing hacks that make life easier.

Follower Growth Milestones

As you work on growing your followers, set achievable goals along the way. The content strategy you use will get people to your profile.

Still, you need more than that to actually grow your follower numbers. Also, you need to keep tabs on how well these numbers are growing.

With Blastup, you get a two-in-one solution. Not only can you buy follower packages to grow your Instagram account, but you can also track the number of followers you get using the website's Instagram follower counter .

The best way to incorporate Blastup into your follower growth is to buy followers and build on this base by attracting more followers organically.

Throughout this process, you can check your progress on the Blastup website by entering your username on the follower counter page.

When you submit the form, you will get an instant update on your count as it stands, and the numbers will update every couple of seconds.

Why Use Blastup's Follower Counter?

Once you experience Instagram follower growth with Blastup, you can track which of your content strategies perform best.

Blastup's follower counter makes it easy to see when to tweak posts and when to leave them as is.

You will notice trends while using this counter, helping you understand your audience better as you grow on Instagram.

What Not to Do When Growing Your Followers on Instagram

The most important thing to remember when creating content is that you are creating it for a specific audience. This audience consists of real and active Instagram users.

When you buy Instagram followers, you also get an instant audience consisting of real followers. But this is only true when you buy from a reputable platform.

If you start taking shortcuts and buying from exceptionally cheap platforms, chances are you will end up with fake followers and bots. This will not only hurt your growth on Instagram but also your personal brand.

Only buy from platforms with a solid reputation, such as Blastup . This way, you can be sure that you gain followers who can interact with your content,

These real followers can also boost your organic growth strategies.

A Potential Growth Timeline to Aspire For (How to Grow on Instagram in 2025 | From 0 Followers)

If you follow the above strategies, the following timeline is attainable.

Keep in mind that this timeline is not a guaranteed achievement because of all the factors that play a role in growth, including niche, reach, engagement, and more.

This timeline is something new that content creators work towards over six months while populating their Instagram feed with content that appeals to their audiences.

Timeline Example

Month Activity Potential Followers Gained 1 Set up an Instagram account, define your brand, install Instagram scheduling tools, and post your initial content. Use paid boosts for important posts. 500 2 Plan three weekly reels of content and daily stories via the Meta Business Suite. If stories go viral, follower count can increase to 1.5K 3 Create educational or practical carousel posts and incorporate Q&As. Potential to increase to 3K 4 Be consistent with content posting, work on relevant hashtags, and captions. Keep tabs on follower growth 5K 5 Focus on trending sounds and topics for reels / boost with paid-for followers 7K 6 Conduct an analytics check, revising your Instagram strategy where necessary. Continued growth up to 10K

Getting Started is the Hardest Part

Right now, this is a lot of information to take in. As a new content creator, you probably cannot imagine reaching the 10K follower goal in just six months.