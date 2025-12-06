From 2019 to National Recognition: INDcool Becomes One of GeM’s Most Preferred AC Brands | Image: INDcool

In a market historically dominated by multinational appliance makers, INDcool has carved out a significant position on the Government of India’s e-procurement platform, GeM. Over the past four years, the brand has become one of the most sought-after air-conditioner suppliers for government departments nationwide, a reflection of growing institutional trust in locally engineered cooling solutions.

Government buyers increasingly favour INDcool for a clear reason: the company’s products are built for India’s operational realities. High ambient temperatures, dust-heavy environments, inconsistent power supply and the diverse infrastructure of public-sector institutions demand robust performance. INDcool’s ACs, known for their durability and efficiency in these conditions, have helped the brand secure a strong and consistent presence on GeM.

This rising influence has opened doors to high-visibility partnerships, including a recent association with Farhan Akhtar’s 2025 film 120 Bahadur. For INDcool, the collaboration aligns with its brand philosophy, resilience, Indian engineering, and reliability under pressure. Industry observers say such associations reflect the maturity and scale INDcool now commands.

Founded by Mr. Dhananjai Singh under Comtech Enterprises, the company’s growth has been driven by technology-led manufacturing, a rapidly expanding service network, and India-specific engineering. Rather than following industry norms, INDcool developed its own frameworks around quality control, energy efficiency and components engineered for longevity, an approach that has helped it compete against long-standing global brands.

Advertisement

Today, INDcool positions itself not just as an appliance manufacturer, but as an engineering-led organisation focused on delivering long-term value to institutional and retail consumers. Its strong GeM performance underscores the growing confidence placed in Indian-built technology solutions.

As the company continues scaling operations, expanding R&D investment and deepening its nationwide footprint, INDcool’s trajectory highlights a broader trend: Indian brands are increasingly capable of combining innovation, scale and reliability to meet the country’s evolving infrastructure and consumer needs.