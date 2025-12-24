From Air Fryers To Cast Iron: Stovekraft’s Role In India’s Healthier Kitchen Journey

India’s kitchens are no longer just spaces for tradition-driven cooking—they are becoming everyday wellness hubs. While flavour has always been central to Indian cuisine, cooking choices today are increasingly shaped by health considerations. Households are consciously rethinking how food is prepared, with growing attention on reducing oil, retaining nutrients and making daily meals lighter without compromising on familiarity. This transition is unfolding steadily across the country, extending beyond metro homes into Tier II and Tier III cities, supported by higher disposable incomes, greater health awareness and wider access to modern kitchen appliances designed for healthier cooking.

At the centre of this shift is Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director of Stovekraft, one of India’s leading kitchen appliance and cookware manufacturers. “Over the last few years, Indian households have moved from ‘taste-first’ cooking to ‘wellness-first’ cooking,” Gandhi observes. His comment reflects a broader mindset change: families are no longer satisfied with only delicious meals; they want products that support healthier lifestyles without adding complexity or effort to daily cooking.

One of the clearest indicators of this change is the rising demand for oil-reduction technologies. Categories such as air fryers are witnessing strong momentum, with the Indian market expected to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years as consumers look for alternatives to deep frying. The appeal lies not just in novelty, but in convenience—solutions that simplify healthier cooking while fitting seamlessly into everyday routines.

“We’re seeing strong traction for categories like air fryers, cold-press juicers, durable cookware and steam-based solutions,” Gandhi notes, explaining how Stovekraft’s product strategy mirrors consumer demand. The company’s cast-iron cookware range, for

example, emerged from the insight that many consumers value the nutritional advantages of traditional cooking methods but also expect modern standards of safety, durability and ease of use.

Importantly, this health-first approach is not being driven solely by older consumers. Younger households are also playing a significant role, particularly those who follow fitness routines and are mindful of what they eat. “We are also witnessing younger generations adopt healthier exercising habits, which paves the way for appliances like the Nutri Blender to help them with their diet to maintain shape & form for their choice of physical activity,” Gandhi remarks, highlighting how lifestyle shifts are influencing appliance choices in modern homes.

The growing emphasis on wellness has also changed how consumers evaluate value. According to Gandhi, buyers are increasingly willing to spend on products that offer tangible health benefits, though expectations around pricing remain practical. Rising incomes and a stronger focus on preventive health are encouraging families to invest in appliances that contribute to long-term well-being. “This shift toward wellness-driven buying is exactly why Stovekraft has strengthened its health-oriented offerings, including products like the Pigeon Airfryer for low-oil cooking and the Cast Iron cookware range for toxin-free, chemical-free cooking,” he explains. Greater accessibility, supported by Stovekraft’s network of over 300 exclusive brand stores, has further helped consumers discover solutions aligned with their lifestyle priorities.

However, Gandhi is clear that healthier cooking should not be a premium privilege. “At Stovekraft, we have always prided ourselves on being mass-producers of quality products and will continue to offer innovative, health-first solutions at fair market prices,” he says, underscoring the brand’s commitment to making wellness-oriented products accessible to a wide audience.

Technology has become a key enabler in this journey, helping remove guesswork from nutritious cooking. Modern appliances now integrate precise temperature controls, faster heating mechanisms and intelligent presets that allow food to cook efficiently while

retaining nutritional value. Gandhi points to several examples within Stovekraft’s portfolio: “Our Pigeon Induction Cooktops allow faster, more energy-efficient cooking with accurate heat control that helps preserve nutritional value. Our non-stick cookware range is designed to enable low-oil recipes through improved coating technology, encouraging healthier everyday cooking.”

Ease of use has also taken centre stage in innovation. “Our digital air fryer range uses our AirWhirl technology, ensuring that hot air is evenly circulated the food, which enables even browning & texture,” Gandhi explains, adding that smart, intuitive interfaces make these products accessible even for first-time users. The company’s newer introductions, such as the Idiyappam Maker, demonstrate how technology can modernise regional cooking traditions in Kerala and Tamil Nadu while maintaining nutritional intent—allowing fluffy idiyappams to be prepared at the touch of a button.