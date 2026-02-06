From Anxiety to Recovery: Gia Helps Steps Up to Address India’s Mental Health Crisis

India is facing a silent epidemic. Anxiety, insomnia, depression, and addiction are rising sharply across age groups, fueled by urban stress, social isolation, economic uncertainty, and limited access to quality mental healthcare. While awareness has improved, the gap between those who need care and those who receive it remains vast. Therapists are overburdened, objective progress tracking is rare, and most people struggle to access timely, personalized support.

Into this widening gap steps GiaHelps™, an Indian deep-tech startup Velectron labs Pvt Ltd building a new kind of mental health ecosystem one that blends artificial intelligence, biosensing hardware, and clinician-facing software to make care measurable, scalable, and human-centered.

At its core, GiaHelps™ is reimagining how mental health is monitored and treated. Unlike traditional approaches that rely heavily on subjective assessments, GiaHelps uses AI-powered voice analysis, speech context extraction, and optional facial expression tracking to help therapists objectively understand anxiety, mood, and emotional patterns during therapy sessions. This allows clinicians to track patient progress over time, detect early warning signs of relapse, and spend less time on documentation freeing them to focus on care.

On the consumer side, Velectron offers a smart ring (GiaHelps ring 1) that tracks sleep, stress, and anxiety markers in real time, empowering individuals with daily insights into their mental well-being. These personal data streams connect securely to the therapist platform, creating a continuous feedback loop between patients and professionals.

Advertisement

This integrated model spanning individuals, therapists, and institutions sets Gia Helps apart. While many mental health apps focus only on self-care or content, GiaHelps is building a full-stack clinical ecosystem where hardware and software work together to deliver actionable outcomes.

The startup has already begun gaining traction, with growing monthly revenues, multiple rehabilitation centers onboarded, and dozens of therapists actively using the platform. It also operates a specialized institutional device, Addictofree, for withdrawal monitoring in rehab settings mentioned briefly by the team as part of their broader ecosystem vision.

Advertisement

What makes GiaHelps™ especially notable is the strength of its backing. The company is supported by respected investors and innovation partners including O2 Angels, CCAMP, Bangalore bio innovation centre and initiatives connected with the Government of Karnataka,as Velectron labs was winner of the flagship grant-in- aid program identifying, nurturing, and funding innovative startups (ELEVATE Call 2) (signaling strong confidence in both its technology and mission and its team.

India’s mental health challenge is not just a healthcare issue it is a productivity issue, a social issue, and a generational issue. With limited clinician availability and rising demand, technology-led solutions are no longer optional; they are essential.

GiaHelps™ represents a shift from reactive mental healthcare to proactive, data-driven support. By combining biosensing, AI, and therapist workflows into one unified platform, the startup is helping move mental health from guesswork to measurable care bringing India one step closer to accessible, personalized mental well-being for all.

With mental health disorders affecting over a billion people globally, the future of care lies in scalable, data-driven solutions. Gia Helps is positioned to address this growing crisis by combining AI, biosensing, and clinical intelligence into one unified platform. As demand for objective, personalized mental healthcare rises worldwide, Gia Helps’ integrated ecosystem has strong global potential to reshape how anxiety, addiction, and emotional well-being are understood and treated.