From Bengaluru to the World: RUAS’s Global Collaborations and Career Pathways

Today, universities are no longer confined by national boundaries; rather, they form a global gateway, pushing barriers, allowing brilliant minds to carry their ideas, innovations, or ambitions across continents. Amid this dynamic shift, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences exemplifies how a modern university can be locally rooted yet globally oriented.

Situated in the tech and research hub of Silicon City in India, Bengaluru, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences stands as a shining exemplar of how universities can harness local talent to thrive on the world stage. Instituted by the Gokula Education Foundation in 2013, Ramaiah University has developed a vigorous reputation for the research-driven, industry-oriented academic model. Yet, what truly distinguishes a university is its globally focused vision, mirrored in its international collaborations as well as the career pathways designed to prepare aspiring learners for success way beyond national boundaries.

A University Curated for Global Impact

RUAS’s global strategy is embedded in its vision to be a globally recognised university known for applied learning, multidisciplinary research, and cut-throat innovation. Across its two vivacious campuses, Gnanagangothri (GG Campus) in MSR Nagar, New BEL Road and Ramaiah Technology Campus (RTC) in Peenya, learners are plunged into an academic ecosystem that actively encourages international engagement. From engineering and technology to life sciences, pharmacy, management, law, art & design and social sciences, every faculty has cultivated international linkages that serve as springboards for global learning and collaboration.

This very approach is not an afterthought but foundational. RUAS has positioned itself with international frameworks in curriculum design, quality assurance, well as research-oriented education. The outcome is a student experience that is deeply rooted in global best practices, with a wealth of opportunities to engage in cross-cultural education and international research.

Strategic Global Partnerships

Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences has made significant strides in forming institutional partnerships with some of the world’s leading universities as well as organisations. A notable collaboration is with Arizona State University (ASU), USA, which is among the most advanced institutions worldwide.

The partnership with ASU consists of knowledge exchange/transfer, co-development of curriculum, as well as research partnerships to allow Ramaiah students and faculty to gain access to a greater global academic network.

In addition to this, as part of its further ways to enhance its engineering and technology programs, Ramaiah signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Texas A&M University, USA, which is among the leading research universities in America and is essentially a D1 university. The MOU allows students to engage with opportunities for further study and joint research, as well as academic immersion, all within a global context.

Comprehending the brimming significance of entrepreneurial skills, RUAS also works closely with one of the globally acclaimed leaders and entrepreneurship education institutions, Babson College, USA. This partnership supports the university’s Directorate of Entrepreneurship in curating innovation-driven curricula, venture incubation support, as well as international student workshops.

Ramaiah’s health sciences programme benefits from its engagement with TUFH (Towards Unity for Health) and VIVES University of Applied Sciences, Belgium, which emphasises collaboration & learning and addressing global healthcare problems. Collaborations with TUFH and VIVES University of Applied Sciences enhance the university’s ability to effectively provide global exposure in research and patient care to medical, dental, pharmacy, and allied health students.

International Industry Linkages and Certifications

Beyond academic alliances, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences maintains successful relationships with global industries. These connections make sure that its students gain real-world experience via internships, capstone projects and skill certifications. Collaborations with giants like IEEE foster advancement in technology and engineering, while partnerships with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) allow brilliant minds to access globally reckoned professional qualifications such as ACCA and US CMA.

These accreditations significantly expand students' employability, particularly in international markets. In expansion, collaborations with firms like L&T Technology Services Limited and Jubilant Biosys support applied research and internships, which offer experiential learning that complements theoretical understanding. With these linkages, students build both technical and soft skills that align with global workforce demands.

Global Career Pathways Across Disciplines

RUAS’s academic programmes are intentionally designed to meet international standards. For instance, its B.Sc. (Hons) in Applied Economics amalgamates economic theory with data analytics and computational tools that prepare students for careers in international finance, policy consulting and global development. Consequently, the B.Sc. in Data Science and Analytics entrusts students with technical capabilities in artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing—skills that are highly sought after by employers across the globe.

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology offers one-of-a-kind programmes in mechanical, computer science and civil engineering, all crafted with outcome-based learning and practical application. Graduates from these programmes are now working in varied parts of the world, including Europe, North America and Southeast Asia, mirroring the global readiness instilled during their time at Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences.

In health sciences, the university’s Dental and Pharmacy faculties routinely send students and researchers to international conferences and exchange programmes to promote a culture of academic mobility and collaboration. Recent pharmacy graduates have co-authored papers in international journals and contributed to pharmaceutical research in collaborations with global firms.

Student Achievements with Global Reach

No wonder, what begins in the labs and classrooms at RUAS often finds its way to international platforms. From advancements in smart irrigation systems developed by engineering students to collaborative research on natural anti-inflammatory compounds by pharmacy scholars, Ramaiah’s students are actively shaping ideas that matter worldwide. Numerous student-led start-ups nurtured in RUAS’s incubation centres have attracted interest from international investors, highlighting the university’s thriving role in global entrepreneurship.

Additionally, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences encourages participation in international competitions, academic mobility programmes as well as global internships. These experiences offer students exposure to various cultures, work ethics, and professional expectations, ensuring the students not only graduate with a degree but also with a worldview.

Knowledge That Works — Worldwide

Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences isn't just an institution where one gains a degree, but a springboard for world-ready graduates. Through robust international partnerships, commercial-integrated learning, and our objective of developing innovation, RUAS creates opportunities for students to be successful in a globalised world. From Bengaluru to Boston, from Peenya to Paris, RUAS graduates are ready to make their mark, wherever they may go.

Admissions 2025: Open the Door to Global Opportunities

Admissions for the 2025 academic session are now open across undergraduate, postgraduate, bachelor of vocational and doctoral programmes. Prospective students can apply through the RUAS Admission Test (RUAS-AT). Also, candidates with valid scores from JEE, NEET, COMEDK, KCET, CLAT, CAT and other national entrance exams may be eligible for exemptions for specific courses.