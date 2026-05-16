From Bihar to Bengal & Assam: How Dr. Rajan Raj (M.D., Ph.D.) Became One of India’s Most Discussed Political Astrologer

In India, politics is not just about governance; it is an emotional and strategic affair that requires precise timing and an understanding of the psyche of the public. Elections in India bring out a plethora of views and analysis, which leads to many speculations. In all the political chatter, only a select few can leave a lasting impact through their accurate predictions well beyond the elections’ outcomes.

This is where the growing fame of Dr. Rajan Raj becomes evident.

Dr. Rajan Raj is known for his cool and insightful approach towards analyzing the political landscape using astrology and understanding leadership styles. He is considered to be one of the rising stars in the field of political forecasting in contemporary India. With over 21 years of experience, the astrophysical analyst from Bihar has carved out a niche for himself in the political forecast industry in India.

Academically, too, Dr. Rajan Raj is quite impressive. He is a holder of M.D. (Alternative Medicine), Ph.D. (Astrology) and Ph.D. (Diabetes and Yogic Science). Moreover, he is a certified gemologist from IDI, Government of India; he has been an International Certified Consultant with IAF, USA; and has been appointed as visiting faculty in different countries like Germany, France, Holland, London, Switzerland etc.

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There are numerous recognitions for Dr. Rajan Raj's contributions too. The Pride of Nation Award has been conferred upon him by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari; Global Excellence Awards have been awarded to him by Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher; and ET Industry Leaders Bihar 2023 has honored him as the 'Leading & Most Trusted Astrologer of Bihar'.

One of the reasons why his journey is intriguing is because he hasn’t gained popularity through controversies or media stunts. His predictions, which followers often refer to once political events align with his earlier observations, play a major role in the attention he has been receiving recently.

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In the last couple of years, some of his predictions have generated massive attention throughout the nation.

For instance, there was one particular prediction about Bihar politics, in which Dr. Rajan Raj has said that Nitish Kumar will keep playing a crucial role in the political scenario of Bihar and that the NDA coalition will eventually come into power. While the political scenario in Bihar was still uncertain, he was quite confident about the predictions, which was quite surprising for many people.

Similarly, there have been some predictions about the political scenario of West Bengal, in which Dr. Rajan Raj had predicted that Suvendu Adhikari will emerge as a significant leader of West Bengal and might even be able to become the next chief minister of the state. This happened while the political career of Suvendu Adhikari was developing, and his followers referred back to his predictions about him.

Likewise, his prediction about Himanta Biswa Sarma eventually taking charge of the state of Assam as Chief Minister has emerged as yet another important example that has been mentioned quite often by the admirers of his work.

One thing that sets Dr. Rajan Raj apart from other astrologers in general is the approach with which he has presented his findings. Instead of depending only on mystical aspects of astrology, he provides explanations for his predictions based on a combination of planetary movements, the psychology of leadership, social change and political timing. Most of his followers have found his approach quite unique in its balanced and intellectual presentation.

In a world dominated by impulsive responses and quick comments by political pundits, Dr. Rajan Raj stands out as someone whose political predictions and analyses are focused on timing, perspective, and underlying factors of political upheavals. While one may choose not to believe in the validity of astrology, there cannot be any doubt about the fact that the interest generated by his predictions establishes him as a unique political analyst.