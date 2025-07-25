From Buddies to Rivals: Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff's bond takes a dramatic turn!

Mumbai: Hold on to your hats, Bollywood fans! Two of our absolute legends, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty, are suddenly in what looks like a public spat, and honestly, we're here for it!

The big news is that Bhidu and Anna are actually reuniting on screen for the second season of "Hunter." So, naturally, everyone's been wondering why these two old friends seem to be taking digs at each other.

A video that's now viral on social media, shows Suniel Shetty trying to tell a story about "Hunter's" past, but Jackie Shroff jumps right in, asking to unleash his "wild side" in their upcoming face-off. Their back-and-forth has turned into the ultimate fan debate: "Suniel vs Jackie - Kaun Tootega Kaun Todega" (Who will break, who will break whom?).