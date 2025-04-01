From Climate Crisis to Outer Space Governance: How Phuro Innovations is Shaping Global Policies

At Phuro Innovations, our vision is to cultivate a culture of peace by upholding natural law. | Image: Phuro Innovations

India, 1st April, 2025 - This Year 2025 Theme on World Peace —"The“ International Year of Peace and Trust " A just and sustainable future is within our reach. This year's UN theme is Developing Culture of Peace. That's something Phuro has been working on in this part of the world: modeling prototypes, understanding future problems, and creating sustainable solutions.

As a non-academic research institute, socially we have leapfrogged towards creating a Knowledge Graph globally. Our frameworks reach the needy without their demand, payments, or seeking anything in return, like awards, titles, or designations.

This is Phuro's philanthropic initiative—removing ignorance and providing global knowledge at the doorstep.

At Phuro Innovations, our vision is to cultivate a culture of peace by upholding natural law. We are driven by a commitment to anticipate and transform future challenges into opportunities. Our research and solutions address the critical intersection of world peace, climate crisis solutions, and regional collaboration, particularly in developing nations.

We advocate for nuclear disarmament and the efficient governance of outer space activities to promote sustainability and peace. Recently, we initiated international discussions on space activities at COP29 in Baku and plan to further explore Outer Space Governance, including the possibility of pausing certain space activities.

Protecting our planet is crucial for advancing scientific exploration. With the risk of irreversible consequences from a 2-degree Celsius temperature increase, global unity is essential.

We aim to galvanize global attention toward a comprehensive treaty that includes vital measures to combat climate change and enhance outer space governance.

Leadership, Advocacy, and Policy Contributions

1. Political Philosophy and Institutional Development:

Phuro has articulated a political philosophy aligned with the principles illustrated in a Venn diagram of peace, advocating for the establishment of an institution or intergovernmental organization in India for the long term.

2. Legal Conference and Climate Change:

Phuro organized a legal conference on new climate change legislation, resulting in the submission of a relevant white paper.

3. Green Hydrogen Initiative:

Phuro emphasized the creation of a Green Hydrogen Bank to address the long-term challenges of fossil fuel dependency.

Our "Model City Delhi" framework effectively connects these initiatives, providing a structured approach to tackling a larger problem with a step-by-step process and dedicated timelines. We invite you to explore our work further.

Framework—World Peace Cycle

Leadership Skill

I connect the dots and take leadership initiatives in crises to solve complex global, regional, national, or societal issues. I have demonstrated these skills through regional initiatives for green hydrogen, global initiatives for outer space governance, and the "Model City Delhi" roadmap to address hazardous AQI issues in India's capital.

"With twenty years of higher education and work experience, I have realized my ability to unite change-makers. My efforts are focused on bringing together heads of state to unite them on ecological peace. This motivated my presentation of Strategic Focus—Ecological Peace at COP29. Similar to my outreach to HLF, I have also written to UNFCCC-accredited IGOs (400) worldwide, providing them with recent research to support a strong statement on Outer Space Governance. " Says Rachna Sharma, President & Founder of Phuro Innovations, India.

Track Record of Driving Social Impact

Phuro Innovations is the first organization of its kind in Asia. Our timeline includes a series of informal personal and social peace campaigns that have equipped us with the experience needed to establish ourselves as a dedicated institution focused on the future of world peace.

Throughout this journey, we have defined and mapped out all four dimensions of world peace. Our annual reports are thoroughly documented, offering reading materials, problem-solving frameworks, case studies, and white papers addressing both political and ecological peace.

We have successfully conducted over seven annual and biannual events and campaigns aimed at fostering a culture of peace in India and South Asia.