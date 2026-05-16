From Construction Sites to Thailand: UAE Workers Receive Surprise Holiday Reward

In a touching celebration of International Workers’ Day, UAE-based World Star Holding once again proved that employee appreciation can go far beyond words. The Indian-owned company rewarded ten outstanding workers with an all-expenses-paid vacation to Thailand, recognizing their dedication, loyalty, and years of hard work in the UAE’s construction sector.

Chosen from a workforce of more than 20,000 employees, the selected workers received the company’s prestigious “Star Performer of the Year” recognition for their exceptional performance over the past year.

The honoring ceremony took place at the company’s headquarters in Sharjah, where emotions ran high as Chairman Nishad Hussain presented each winner with a Five Star Gold Medal. Managing Director Haseena Nishad also handed over certificates of appreciation in recognition of the workers’ commitment and contribution to the company’s growth.

For many of the awardees, the recognition carried deep emotional value. Several of them have spent more than ten years working with the company, dedicating their lives to supporting families back home while helping build the UAE’s infrastructure.

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To make the experience truly memorable, World Star Holding arranged every aspect of the journey—from travel essentials and new clothing to accommodation and sightseeing activities. The workers began their trip aboard the Emirates A380 from Dubai to Bangkok, marking the first international leisure trip for many of them.

Their Thailand experience was filled with excitement and discovery. In Bangkok, they visited famous attractions including the Golden Buddha Temple and Marble Temple before traveling to Pattaya for adventure-filled experiences.

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One of the most unforgettable moments came during their visit to Coral Island, where the workers enjoyed a thrilling speedboat ride and participated in activities such as paragliding, jet skiing, underwater coral reef tours, and banana boat rides.

The group also explored Thailand’s famous floating markets and the iconic Maeklong Railway Market, known worldwide for trains passing directly through crowded marketplace tracks. Along the journey, they experienced Thai culture through local street food, live performances, and interactions with wildlife, including elephant rides and tiger encounters.

Senior worker Muniyan Palani described the trip as something beyond imagination. “I never thought I would visit places like these in my lifetime,” he said emotionally.

Another worker, Ansarul Haq, expressed heartfelt gratitude toward the company and the UAE.

“This country and this company have changed our lives. We can never thank them enough for what they have done for us,” he shared.

Akshay Kumar, a scaffolder and father of four, said his work in the UAE continues to support his children’s education and future. “As long as my health permits, I will continue working here with pride,” he said.