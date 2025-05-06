From IIM Classroom To Retail Powerhouse: How Deepinder Ahluwalia Built Zaroori Retail To Empower 4,000 Brands

Gurgaon: – In 2019, Deepinder Ahluwalia, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), made a bold move. After spending years in the corporate sector, he left the comfort of boardrooms and executive roles to build something from the ground up — Zaroori Retail.



What started as a vision to bridge the gap between emerging brands and India’s complex retail networks has grown into a platform that supports over 4,000 brands across the country.



“I saw brilliant products being created across India, but most of them lacked access to structured retail channels,” Ahluwalia shares. “Zaroori Retail was born to change that.”



With an ecosystem-driven model, the company offers everything from distribution to marketing support, giving rising brands the infrastructure they need to scale. In just a few years, Zaroori has emerged as a growth engine for startups across sectors like fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle — especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.



Ahluwalia’s corporate grounding and strategic mindset, honed through years in leadership roles, have been key to building a scalable and sustainable business. But more than experience, it’s his belief in India’s entrepreneurial potential that drives Zaroori forward.



“We’re not just building a business — we’re enabling thousands of others to build theirs.”