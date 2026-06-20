From Kolkata, This Founder Is Building a Financial Literacy Movement for Women

As India's wealth management industry races to capture the country's growing affluent population, a new player is taking a markedly different approach. Instead of competing for the same investor base concentrated in Mumbai and Delhi, Dhanvesttor is betting on a segment that remains one of the most underrepresented yet fastest-growing groups in Indian finance: women. Founded in 2023 by Anooshka Soham Bathwal, a London School of Economics alumna with three master's degrees, Dhanvesttor was born out of a simple but powerful observation. Despite women increasingly driving household decisions, leading businesses, inheriting wealth, and contributing significantly to the economy, meaningful participation in wealth creation and investing remains disproportionately low.

For Bathwal, the issue was never a lack of capability. "When I returned to India, I realised the challenge was never a lack of capability among women. The challenge was access, confidence and the absence of spaces where women could participate in wealth creation conversations without feeling intimidated," says Anooshka Soham Bathwal, Founder and CEO of Dhanvesttor. Her return to India came after years of studying finance, policy and leadership in the United Kingdom. While global exposure provided a front-row view of how mature financial systems function, it also highlighted a recurring challenge that transcends geography: women remain underrepresented in conversations about investing and wealth creation.

That realisation eventually became Dhanvesttor. Unlike many wealth management firms that focus exclusively on portfolio performance and assets under management, Dhanvesttor seeks to build an ecosystem that combines wealth advisory, financial literacy, community engagement, and investor confidence-building.

What makes the story even more distinctive is where the company chose to begin. While most financial institutions gravitate towards Mumbai, India's undisputed financial capital, Bathwal chose Kolkata as the venture's headquarters.

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At first glance, the decision appears unconventional. However, she believes it reflects a larger opportunity emerging across the country. "People often ask why Kolkata and not Mumbai. My answer is simple: trust is local. Technology can help us reach investors anywhere in India, but meaningful financial relationships are still built through community and understanding local realities," she says.

The decision aligns with a broader shift underway in India's economic landscape. Increasing affluence, rising entrepreneurship and greater participation in financial markets are no longer confined to metropolitan centres. Much of the next wave of wealth creation is expected to emerge from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, many of which remain underserved by traditional financial institutions. For Dhanvesttor, Eastern India represents one such opportunity. The company believes women investors in these markets are often overlooked despite possessing significant savings potential and growing financial aspirations. Industry data increasingly points towards women becoming a larger force in India's investment ecosystem, with female participation in mutual funds and other investment products steadily rising.

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Yet, financial literacy remains a major challenge. While awareness campaigns have expanded significantly over the last decade, experts argue that many initiatives stop at introducing concepts rather than enabling action. Understanding what a mutual fund is and actually investing in one are often two very different things. Bathwal believes the gap is behavioural rather than informational. "Most financial literacy programmes tell women what a mutual fund or SIP is. Very few help them overcome the psychological barrier of believing that investing is not their domain. That is the gap we are trying to solve," she explains.

To address this, Dhanvesttor has developed a model that goes beyond traditional advisory services. Through its Co-Learning and Community Building programme, the company conducts financial literacy workshops, networking sessions, personal branding masterclasses, skill-building initiatives and investor engagement programmes designed specifically for women. The objective is not merely to educate but to create an environment where financial conversations become approachable and participation feels natural. Over the past year, the company has conducted a series of workshops under its Smart Savings, Big Impact initiative, reaching women from diverse backgrounds, many of whom are engaging with structured financial education for the first time.

According to the company, the response has reinforced a critical insight: when financial knowledge is delivered in an accessible and welcoming format, the transition from awareness to action happens far quicker than expected. The approach comes at a time when financial inclusion is increasingly becoming a national priority. While India has made significant progress in expanding banking access and digital payments, meaningful participation in wealth-building products remains uneven, particularly among women.

Industry observers note that the next phase of financial inclusion will likely be measured not by the number of bank accounts opened, but by the number of individuals actively investing, planning and creating long-term wealth. That is the opportunity Dhanvesttor hopes to capture. Over the next three to four years, the company plans to expand deeper into Tier-II and Tier-III cities while continuing to grow its wealth management platform. However, Bathwal insists that business growth alone is not the ultimate objective.

The larger ambition is to create what she describes as a financial literacy movement. "Dhanvesttor is not just a wealth management business. We are trying to build a financial literacy movement where every woman, regardless of geography or background, feels empowered to make informed financial decisions and create wealth for herself," she says.

The vision reflects a larger question confronting India's financial ecosystem: who gets to participate in the country's wealth creation story?