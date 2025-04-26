From Law to the Boardroom: Joi-Lin Hunt Is Changing How Women Start Over in Business

Joi-Lin Hunt spent over two decades building a successful career in corporate law. Known for her sharp intellect and no-nonsense approach, she rose to prominence as a trusted legal expert. But her ambitions extended far beyond the courtroom. Driven by a passion for business and an eye for opportunity, Joi-Lin began launching and scaling multiple multi-million-dollar ventures across industries—beauty, tax services, automotive, and insurance—proving her talent wasn't limited to law.

Tragedy That Could’ve Ended Everything

In 2022, Joi-Lin’s world was shattered. Her then-husband, who was also her business partner, attempted to take her life in a brutal act of domestic violence. She survived—but lost nearly everything in the process. Bank accounts were drained, access to her businesses was revoked, and the empire she had built crumbled overnight. For most people, this kind of devastation would be the end of the road. For Joi-Lin, it marked a turning point.

A Comeback Fueled by Purpose

With no resources beyond her phone and her son, Joi-Lin did what she had always done: she built. But this time, her mission was deeper. She wasn’t just rebuilding for herself—she was creating a blueprint for other women who had been blindsided by life. Out of that comeback came The Firm Credit & Business Group, a business consulting and coaching company designed to help women start over and scale smart.

Turning Pain Into a Platform

Joi-Lin’s story went viral, inspiring thousands of women online who saw in her a reflection of their own struggles. She launched See You at the Bank University, a program that walks women through the critical steps of building a credit-ready business, structuring operations, securing funding, and generating revenue. Her methods are rooted in both legal expertise and real-life experience—making her one of the few mentors who’s actually been through what she teaches.

Mentorship that Actually Means Something

“People think success is about having the right connections or a flawless past. It’s not,” Joi-Lin says. “It’s about resilience, resourcefulness, and knowing your worth—even when life tries to convince you otherwise.”

Her courses, live challenges, and business strategy sessions offer real, actionable tools—no fluff, no gimmicks. It’s mentorship for the woman who’s starting over at zero but has the heart of a CEO.

Leading a Movement, Not Just a Business