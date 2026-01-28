From Legends’ Ground to Golden Glory: World Star Golden Cup 2025 Celebrates Unity Across UAE

Sharjah/Dubai, UAE — The World Star Golden Cup 2025 transformed two iconic venues into arenas of unity, passion, and pride as employees from World Star Holding’s Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi branches came together for a two-day sports celebration.

The opening matches were held at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, a ground that has witnessed unforgettable moments from cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Sanath Jayasuriya. For employees, playing on this world-famous pitch symbolised ambition and the pursuit of excellence.

The celebrations continued at NIBRAS School in Dubai, where football, badminton, basketball, athletics, and field events created an atmosphere of excitement and inclusivity, allowing every participant to contribute to their team’s success.

At the heart of the tournament stood the magnificent World Star Golden Cup, an 18-carat gold trophy representing not just victory, but dedication, unity, and the collective journey of the World Star family.

Marmoom Manpower claimed the overall championship, lifting the Golden Cup amid applause and pride from colleagues across the Group.

Chairman Nishad Hussain remarked that the tournament reflected the organisation’s commitment to nurturing leadership and togetherness, while Managing Director Haseena Nishad described the event as a celebration of the people who drive the Group forward every day.

The World Star Golden Cup 2025 concluded not merely with winners, but with stronger bonds, shared memories, and a renewed spirit of one team, one vision.