From One Classroom to National Awards: Abhishek Gunjan’s Law Prep Journey

Every institution that truly lasts begins with a personal problem. For Abhishek Gunjan, that problem was his own failed attempt at cracking CLAT and the realization that Bihar’s law aspirants were being left behind due to the lack of structured guidance.

Instead of letting that setback define him, he chose to learn from it. During his preparation days, Abhishek experienced first-hand how fragmented and inaccessible quality CLAT coaching was for students from Bihar. Serious aspirants were often forced to migrate to cities like Delhi, bearing financial and emotional strain. Many dropped out not due to lack of ability, but due to lack of support.

That gap stayed with him. Failure did not end his ambition, it sharpened it. Law Prep Tutorial Patna was not built as a business idea first, but as a solution to a lived problem.

In 2019, while many educators were moving toward metro cities, Abhishek made a deliberate choice to leave Delhi and return to Bihar. His belief was simple: students should not have to leave their home state to access world-class legal education.

Law Prep Tutorial Patna began modestly with a single classroom and limited resources. What it did have was clarity of purpose and a founder who deeply understood the student mindset because he had once been one himself.

Within just one year, Law Prep Tutorial Patna achieved a significant milestone by producing All India Rank 2 in CLAT 2020. This success was not a one-off. Over time, Abhishek’s mentorship produced seven consecutive Bihar toppers in CLAT and record-breaking selections in AILET for NLU Delhi.

From a solo mission, Law Prep Tutorial Patna grew into a structured organisation employing over 100 professionals. Each member shares the same mission: deliver results without compromising integrity.

Success at Law Prep Tutorial Patna goes beyond rankings. The institute regularly conducts legal awareness sessions across Bihar’s schools, educating students and teachers about constitutional values and fundamental rights.

This philosophy took national attention when Abhishek led the creation of the world’s largest hand-painted Preamble of the Indian Constitution, earning recognition from the World Book of Records, London.

To further inspire Bihar’s youth, Abhishek has organised India’s Biggest Law Conclave for three consecutive years, bringing eminent figures such as Dr. Subramanian Swamy and Pankaj Tripathi to engage directly with aspiring law students.

Law Prep Tutorial Patna’s impact has earned national recognition. It is the only institute honoured with the National Legal Excellence Award by ASSOCHAM, presented by the Law Minister. Abhishek Gunjan has also received the Iconic Brands Award by Zee News and the Industry Leaders Award by The Economic Times.

Beyond institutional growth, Abhishek continues to advocate for systemic reform. He has formally appealed to the Government of Bihar to establish a second National Law University, aiming to strengthen legal education infrastructure in the state.