From Passion to Power: 10 Entrepreneurs Building India’s Next Big Brands

Ashish Sukhadeve – Disrupting Tech Media with Analytics Insight

Ashish Sukhadeve is the Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight, a leading publication focused on disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies. The platform features different segments, geographies, and technologies, providing the latest intelligence on analytical trends. Under Ashish’s leadership, Analytics Insight has established itself as a hub of abundant information for tech enthusiasts to prepare for their next investment, stay afloat with the latest trends, and garner resourceful content for research purposes. The publication covers today's most disruptive technologies focused on tomorrow’s most challenging problems and the impacts they will have on humanity.

Lalit Sharma – Ranking India on the Global Digital Map

Lalit Sharma, a renowned name in the world of Digital Marketing, is a visionary entrepreneur and the Founder, CEO, and Managing Director of Ethane Web Technologies Pvt. Ltd. a.k.a Ranking By SEO—a leading digital marketing agency in India. With over 18 years of experience in this industry, Mr. Sharma has established himself as a skilled expert in managing organic and paid marketing, SEO, PPC advertising, social media, and beyond. He founded Ranking By SEO in 2010 and has propelled it to the forefront of the digital marketing industry within 14 years. Under his leadership, Ranking By SEO has grown exponentially and has served thousands of reputed clients worldwide, including TATA Cliq, Atlantica Coffee, WinZO, Lotus Herbals, Angel One, ACKO and more. Mr. Sharma’s irrepressible entrepreneurial spirit, passion for digital marketing, and commitment to excellence have helped him earn recognition from reputable platforms like HuffPost, Entrepreneur, and Dainik Jagran. His expertise is unparalleled, inspiring a new generation of marketers and business leaders in India.

Aaradhya Khanna – The Spiritual Clinic

After growing up watching his father build a gemstone empire over four decades, Aaradhya Khanna’s formative years at the crossroads of tradition and entrepreneurship inspired a bold vision: launch The Spiritual Clinic, a tangential brand redefining holistic well-being. Unlike peers merely “matching vibes,” Aaradhya has immersed himself in creating a platform for Vedic astrology, sound healing, meditation, gemstones and other time-honored practices—and then translated them into scalable experiences. As CEO, he’s implementing tech-forward automations for client profiling, streamlined appointment workflows and real-time progress analytics, all while preserving the integrity of ancient modalities. In India’s booming wellness market, this synthesis of age-old wisdom and modern technology positions The Spiritual Clinic as a pioneer in mindful health. His guiding mantra? “Innovation is sacred when it honors the past.”

Rahul Kareer – Naturesque

After more than a decade of building and optimizing distributorship networks and white-label operations for top Ayurvedic brands, Rahul Kareer launched Naturesque to eradicate adulteration with surgical precision. A tech-forward founder, he’s rolled out end-to-end automations and AI-driven workflows across sourcing, testing and distribution—boosting productivity while maintaining iron-clad quality controls and third-party heavy-metal and pesticide screening. In India’s ₹900 billion Ayurvedic market—where consumers will pay up to 50% more for guaranteed purity—Naturesque’s value-based pricing transforms quality into a strategic advantage. Ever forward-thinking, he continually refines processes through data-backed experimentation and advanced operational analytics. When asked about premium pricing, he smiled and said “I’d rather burn my pocket than compromise anyone’s health,” a fitting credo for a disciplined innovator shaping Ayurveda’s future.

Anant Singh - Clinic-Grade Physiotherapy at Home: A Made-in-India Health Tech Solution

In a country where over 40 crore people suffer from chronic pain and musculoskeletal issues, timely access to physiotherapy remains a challenge—especially for the elderly, working professionals, and patients in remote areas. Remote Physios, a health-tech startup co-founded by physiotherapist Anant Singh, aims to change this with a powerful blend of AI, IoT-enabled devices, and remote care.

The innovation lies in delivering therapy IoT enabled equipment like TENS, IFT, and muscle stimulators directly to patients' homes, while certified physiotherapists supervise sessions remotely. Patients follow guided exercise plans, track progress, and receive personalized care—without the burden of daily travel or expensive home visits.

Having served over 150 patients during its pilot phase, Remote Physios recently won the second prize at the prestigious Himalayan Startup Trek 2024 at IIT Mandi Catalyst and received the NIDHI PRAYAS Grant by IIT Mandi Catalyst.

This affordable and scalable model is not just a convenience—it's a healthcare revolution. Remote Physios now aims to expand across India, bringing accessible physiotherapy to those who need it most. A promising step toward healthier lives, right from the comfort of home.

Asma Kahali – Powering Critical Movements, Creating Global Impact

Founder & Managing Director, Rimbaa Oak Global Pte Ltd, Singapore

From navigating global defence corridors to orchestrating emergency relocations with military precision, Asma Kahali has carved a niche few dare to imagine. As the Managing Director of Rimbaa RAYAA World Solutions, she leads an elite team that mobilises human and hard assets during crises—be it in conflict zones or pandemic lockdowns. Her work during COVID-19, helping a high-profile US-based family relocate to a private island with full security and logistics, is just one of many stories that define her calibre.

Awarded the Trailblazer Women Leader of the Year 2025 by BRICS CCI, Asma is not only building brands but building trust, infrastructure, and resilience. She champions Make in India by promoting indigenous defence procurement and advanced logistics systems backed by secure SBLC funding models.

Beyond the boardroom, she is a fierce advocate for empowering women in leadership and believes that calm strategy in chaos is a superpower. For Asma, passion isn’t just a driver—it’s the engine. Her journey is proof that when vision meets resolve, borders disappear, and empires are built.

Kamal Deep Singh – Propvider

What if overlooked routes held the key to India’s next real estate boom? Kamal Deep Singh, CEO of Propvider is turning that question into reality, pioneering investment strategies that deliver 25-35% annualized returns. He zeroes in on Dholera, part of the 920 km² Special Investment Region under the DMIC, where upcoming smart city infrastructure—from freight rail to solar parks—promises exponential land value growth.

Simultaneously, Kamal stakes claims in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg belt: a mere 45-minute drive from Goa Airport, adjacent to the new Konkan Expressway, and within an hour’s reach of Goa’s beaches. By securing premium plots before market recognition, he amplifies “transportation multiples” to magnify urban worth. His unwavering conviction that “great fortunes favor those who stake claims where others see only empty land” reflects his visionary spirit. This blend of foresight and execution cements Kamal’s reputation as the architect of tomorrow’s real estate goldmines.

Kunal Chhabra – Branding with Purpose

Kunal Chhabra is bridging the gap between tradition and modern brand-building with a clarity few possess. From reimagining identities for global hospitality groups to guiding small businesses toward long-term recognition, his work speaks for itself. Drawing from real-life experiences and family-rooted business wisdom, Kunal’s approach to branding isn’t just visual—it’s deeply strategic. His ability to turn everyday businesses into timeless brands quietly reveals the mindset of someone shaping how the next generation builds, scales, and sustains in a noisy world.

Navjyot Gurudatta – Building Sikh GPT

Navjyot Gurudatta, the mind behind Sikh GPT, is quietly reshaping how the Sikh community connects with its roots in the digital age. By launching the world’s first AI-powered Sikh platform, he’s made it possible for users to engage with the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib Ji in a personal, intuitive, and accessible way. From spiritual guidance to Gurbani search and Sikh history, the platform reflects a rare blend of cultural understanding and advanced technology—something that’s rarely seen in religious spaces.