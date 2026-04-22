Every AI builder starts with a prompt. The difference is what happens after. Bolt.new turns that prompt into code fast, clean, and functional. Rocket.new turns that prompt into a product researched, structured, and ready to launch. Those sound like the same thing, but the journey between them is where the two tools behave most differently.

1. The Starting Point

On Rocket.new, the journey starts before the code. The Solve step takes the idea and turns it into a structured brief market context, competitor analysis, user definition, feature priorities. By the time code is generated, the platform has a point of view on what should be built.

On Bolt.new, the journey starts at the prompt. The team types what they want, and code generation begins immediately. Whatever thinking happened about the market or the user happened before the team opened the tool.

Winner: Rocket.new starting with a research-backed brief means the first build is grounded in the real market, not just the prompt.

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2. The First Output

Rocket.new's first output is a product responsive, accessible, SEO-ready, modularly structured. It is designed to go in front of real users, not just the team.

Bolt.new's first output is generated code. It runs in a preview, it looks functional, but it is a development artifact not yet shaped for production traffic or real-world use.

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Winner: Rocket.new delivering a launch-ready product on the first pass means the team skips the polish-and-refactor phase that Bolt.new projects usually need.

3. The Middle Phase

On Rocket.new, the middle phase is iteration changing specific components, testing flows, adjusting the brief, all inside the same platform. Project memory holds everything together across sessions and contributors.

On Bolt.new, the middle phase is re-prompting and manual refinement. The team generates more code, adjusts by hand, and manages the growing project without persistent memory tying it all together.

Winner: Rocket.new iterating on a product inside a memory-backed platform is faster than managing a cycle of re-prompting and manual adjustment.

4. Connecting to the Real World

Rocket.new ships with 25+ native integrations and supports bringing in existing codebases. Connecting to payment providers, analytics tools, databases, and third-party services is built into the workflow.

Bolt.new can generate code that references APIs, but the real integration work keys, authentication, error handling, deployment configuration is on the team. The tool generates; the team connects.

Winner: Rocket.new native integrations that work out of the box save the team from manually wiring every service connection.

5. Making Changes Without Breaking Things

Rocket.new edits at the component level with version history and one-click rollback. A team can make small, precise changes and undo them cleanly if something goes wrong.

Bolt.new edits happen through new prompts or direct code changes. There is no visual version history or one-click undo if a change breaks something, the team regenerates or manually fixes it.

Winner: Rocket.new component-level editing with instant rollback keeps iteration safe and fast, without the risk of breaking things through re-prompting.

6. Getting Help Along the Way

Rocket.new has a customer success team built into the experience. They are one of the platform's strongest modes responsive, knowledgeable, and ready to jump in whenever the team needs guidance or a second set of eyes.

Bolt.new is self-serve through and through. The team deploys, troubleshoots, and resolves blockers on their own.

Winner: Rocket.new an excellent customer success team built into the platform means teams always have expert support a message away.

Where the Two Diverge