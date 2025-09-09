From Retirement At 39 & 0 to 2 Million Followers In Just 1 Year: The Remarkable Journey Of Sanjay Kathuria

New Delhi [India], September 8: In a country where conversations around money often happen behind closed doors, Sanjay Kathuria has become a rare, refreshing voice, open, practical, and deeply inspiring. A CFA charter holder and former corporate professional, Sanjay Kathuria made the bold decision to retire at the age of 39. Today, he's widely recognized as one of India’s most successful business and finance coaches, with a growing community of nearly 2 million followers across Instagram and YouTube, built in just one year.

But his journey didn’t begin with fame. It began with discipline, clarity, and a deep desire to live life on his terms.

Who is Sanjay Kathuria?

Sanjay Kathuria is an engineer, CFA (2012), and MBA in Finance, with over 16 years of experience in corporate strategy, consulting, and real estate finance. He has held senior roles in prominent firms and has also worked as a business consultant and finance educator.

As the founder of Profits First, he's dedicated to financial literacy and independence through tailored investment strategies, specializing in options trading. With a background in engineering and a passion for empowering others, he's helped thousands achieve financial freedom through prioritizing profits and pursuing passive income.

In recent years, he has gained recognition as a leading finance content creator on social media, particularly known for simplifying personal finance, passive income, and wealth-building strategies.

The Personal Side

Off-camera, Sanjay Kathura is a father and husband who values simplicity and intentional living. He often features his family in his content, especially when discussing the importance of teaching kids about money and building generational wealth. For him, financial freedom is not just about retiring early; it’s about having the choice to live, parent, and contribute with purpose.

Early Roots of Responsibility

Born in 1985, Sanjay grew up in a modest household grounded in discipline and values. In 1991, his family relocated to Mumbai, where his father worked at ONGC until retirement in 2015. His father’s passion for investing, which began in 1981, had a deep influence on Sanjay. From a young age, he was involved in financial conversations and was often given small but important investment-related responsibilities. These early exposures laid the foundation for his lifelong interest in finance.

After earning his MBA in Finance from Ahmedabad, Sanjay transitioned into the corporate world. He joined Raheja Universal, a respected real estate firm, and quickly proved his mettle. By the age of 28-29, he had climbed to the role of Chief Strategy Officer, drawing a monthly income of ₹3–₹4 lakh.

But Sanjay's financial strategy set him apart:

He avoided lifestyle inflation,

Choose not to purchase property or luxury goods,

Lived simply, and

Focused on consistent investing, especially in equities and SIPs.

The Educator and Mentor

Today, Sanjay Kathuria shares these insights with millions. Through Instagram (@financebysanjay) and YouTube, he offers practical financial wisdom rooted in real-world experience. His content, covering everything from the 7 Silent Money Killers to investment psychology, has helped countless young earners become more financially aware.

Achievements and Recognition

CFA Charterholder with over a decade of experience and an MBA in Finance.

Former Chief Strategy Officer in the real estate sector.

Named among India’s Top 40 Under 40 Financial Voices.

Featured on TEDx, Josh Talks, and leading finance podcasts.

Followed and appreciated by industry leaders, influencers, and policy professionals

Built a personal finance brand from scratch @financebysanjay, that’s now a household name.

Followed by over 2 million users across digital platforms.

The Rise of @financebysanjay

In 2023, Sanjay began sharing short, relatable financial advice on Instagram and YouTube. From breaking down “EMI traps” to revealing “The Billionaire’s 1% Rule,” his content focused on simple yet powerful ideas, no jargon, no fluff.

In just 12 months, he went from 0 to nearly 2 million followers, a testament to how deeply his insights resonated with India's middle class, salaried youth, and small business owners.

He introduced hard-hitting concepts like:

The 7 Silent Money Killers

The Never-Ending Rule of Lifestyle Inflation

The Debt Death Spiral

Why You Need Emergency Funds + Insurance Before Anything Else

The Escape Blueprint for Financial Freedom

His reels quickly became viral, but more importantly, they triggered real behavioral change from canceling unnecessary subscriptions to starting SIPs, buying term insurance, and building emergency funds.

Mission Ahead

Sanjay Kathuria's mission is clear:

To make every Indian financially free before 40.

He continues to build tools, courses, and content that help individuals take charge of their money, challenge old beliefs, and start their journey toward financial independence.

“Money is not just math. It’s a mindset. And the earlier you fix your mindset, the faster you build your freedom,” he often says.

