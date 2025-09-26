From Startups to Business Icons: Leaders Dominating 2025

2025 marks a new era where startup founders have evolved into industry leaders, reshaping markets and setting global benchmarks. These icons embody innovation, resilience, and the spirit of modern entrepreneurship.

Prakash Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group, Europe

In 2025, the Hinduja Group continues to inspire global business growth through its legacy of excellence and adaptability. Under the proper guidance of Prakash Hinduja, the Group has demonstrated how established enterprises can lead with innovation while remaining rooted in their values and culture. From shaping industries to driving community impact, the Hinduja Group reflects its journey of how true icons redefine success by combining traditions, progress, and responsibility. The Hinduja Group is not just an enterprise; it is a legacy that shapes the future of business. From energy to healthcare, finance to technology, the Hinduja Group has consistently demonstrated how legacy businesses can evolve with time.



Piyush Goyal, Co-Founder & CEO, Volks Energie



Piyush Goyal, CEO & Founder of Volks Energie, has redefined India’s renewable energy transition by continuously delivering scale and impact across industries for close to 15 years. Post completion of his engineering degree and further clearing CFA level II, he has led Volks to execute over 500 + projects spread across Solar, BESS, and HVAC solutions, pan India. Under his leadership, Volks Energie is recognised as a key execution partner of government initiatives, helping large entities and PSUs such as GAIL, BPCL, Powergrid, and more achieve their sustainability goals. Piyush has positioned Volks Energie as an integral enabler of India’s continued push towards achieving energy security and independence.



Naveen Tiwari, Co-founder of Scrabble

Bridging the “talent-and-opportunity” gap for India’s fast-growing startups and multi-national conglomerates alike, Naveen Tiwari is architecting synergies & reimagining business hiring in India. With a unique people-first approach, Naveen has proven how leading with empathy is the edge over AI, closed the critical talent-opportunity gap for 1100+ brands across tech, BFSI, and consumer sectors, and led Scrabble & Jigsaw to a combined revenue of 15 CR. In FY25 alone, Scrabble closed 8.16 CR in placement revenue. Beyond numbers, Naveen’s vision extends to ecosystem-building initiatives like FYLM, a mentorship platform shaping tomorrow’s leaders.

Kuber Singh, Co-Founder, Abaar

After completing a Master’s in Accounting from Auckland, New Zealand, and working there as an accountant, Kuber decided to return to India in 2023. While he enjoyed his profession, he was always deeply fascinated by restaurants and bars, their energy, creativity, and ability to bring people together. That passion inspired him to start something of his own. Along with a couple of close friends, he opened Abaar Kitchen & Bar. For Kuber, Abaar is more than just a restaurant, it’s a dream come true, a space where food, drinks, and memories are shared.

Trisha Singh, Operational Manager, Grand Uniara Hotel, Jaipur

Born into a distinguished royal family, R.K. Trisha carries forward a legacy of grace, tradition, and refined hospitality. As a hotelier, she has dedicated herself to preserving the grandeur of India’s regal past while presenting it through the lens of modern luxury. With an innate sense of elegance and heritage, she blends timeless traditions with contemporary comforts, transforming each area into a living palace of culture and charm. Upholding the ethos of her lineage, she ensures every guest is received with dignity, warmth, and splendour, creating experiences that embody the true spirit of royal India.

Dhruv M. Bagla, Founder, Rackonnect



A Business & Management graduate from the University of London and a passionate sports enthusiast, Dhruv M. Bagla is revolutionizing the way India engages with racket sports. Through Rackonnect, he has built 15 premium badminton academies across North India while creating a tech-driven platform that makes court bookings, tournaments, and coaching seamless. Taking his vision further, Dhruv has introduced REPPP, India’s largest Padel Pickle Park, bringing a globally celebrated format to Indian players. With ambitious plans to expand REPPP experiential centers across major cities, his mission is clear: to democratize access to world-class facilities and nurture a thriving, inclusive sporting culture in India.

Ruby Naz, Co-Director of Healths Rainbow Private Limited

Driven by a profound commitment, Innovative Director Ruby Naz, alongside her husband, is steering Healths Rainbow Private Limited towards a transformative mission in Indian healthcare. From a pioneering digital platform with a million-strong YouTube family, Healths Rainbow is blossoming into a comprehensive care provider. Rooted in heartfelt educational content, they are now poised to offer focused online consultations and pathology services for conditions like PCOD, Period pain, HIV, Genetic diseases, and constipation with specialised online clinics on these subjects. With a deep empathy for underserved communities in Tier-2 and 3 cities, Ruby's leadership promises to bridge healthcare gaps with compassionate technology, offering a beacon of hope for healthier futures.

Vini Aggarwal, Founder of Crux Public Relations



With expertise spanning education, fashion, wellness, hospitality, e-commerce, and culture, Vini Aggarwal has carved a niche in India’s Public Relations industry. She has collaborated with brands like Shree Kurtis, Organic Harvest, Blackberrys, Menoveda, and institutions like Sahitya Kala Parishad and Amity International School. Driven by a passion for storytelling, she founded Crux Public Relations, a boutique firm known for personalized campaigns, media excellence, and strategic communication. For Vini, PR is about building lasting partnerships and impactful narratives, making Crux PR a trusted ally for brands seeking visibility, credibility, and growth in today’s dynamic media landscape.

Shivam Hingorani, Founder & CEO of Ace Blend

Shivam Hingorani, Founder & CEO of Ace Blend, is redefining India's approach to nutrition. Armed with a diploma in Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals and a creative foundation in film and advertising, he effortlessly combines science with narrative. What started as a two-person passion project has, in just 2.5 years, grown into an award-winning brand backed by Fireside Ventures and leading R&D partners.

Shivam’s vision extends beyond products. He, along with his team, is building India’s first true global nutrition house, an ecosystem that fuses the country’s wellness traditions with cutting-edge science. His mission is to make Ace Blend a brand that lasts, a brand that works, and a brand that helps people feel better every single day. Born in India, made for the world, Ace Blend is Shivam Hingorani’s endeavour to put India at the forefront of global nutrition.

Dr. B.L. Jangid, Founder of SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi

Dr. B.L. Jangid, MD, Ex-Dermatologist at AIIMS, New Delhi, is a world-renowned hair transplant surgeon and skin specialist with over 15 years of experience in advanced dermatology, hair restoration, and anti-aging treatments.

Under his brand SkinQure Clinic, he has established two premium clinics in New Delhi – one in Saket and the other in Punjabi Bagh, providing state-of-the-art facilities and personalized care to patients seeking effective hair and skin treatments. These clinics reflect his commitment to combining the latest technology with a patient-first approach, making SkinQure Clinic a trusted destination for hair restoration and dermatology solutions in the city.

Dr. Jangid’s expertise, innovation, and dedication have positioned him as a leading figure in the aesthetic and hair care industry, inspiring confidence among patients and peers alike.