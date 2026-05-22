From Tata Motors to Transforming Indian Manufacturing: Goldratt Bharat Founder’s 50-Year Journey

New Delhi [India], May 21: India’s manufacturing sector has grown and modernised over the years, but many core challenges continue to persist in everyday operations. Companies have invested heavily in technology, processes, and systems to improve performance, yet issues such as quality gaps, delayed deliveries, excess inventory, logistics inefficiencies, and high receivables still impact outcomes and cash flow.

Against this backdrop, the journey of Ravi Gilani and Goldratt Bharat offers a different perspective on improving manufacturing performance. Spanning five decades, this journey moves from hands-on operational experience to large-scale business transformation, with a consistent focus on solving core problems rather than just the apparent symptoms.

Learning the Realities of Manufacturing

Before stepping into management consulting, Ravi Gilani spent over two decades working in operations at Tata Motors and Eicher. These were not roles limited to observation. They involved managing production environments where decisions had immediate consequences on output, quality, and delivery.

This experience shaped an important understanding. Manufacturing systems are interconnected. A delay in one area affects multiple downstream processes. Improving isolated functions may create local efficiency, but it does not necessarily improve overall performance. These observations stayed with him long after he moved on from corporate roles.

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Working within such environments also revealed another pattern. Many organisations measured success through departmental metrics that did not reflect the performance of the business as a whole. Production teams focused on output, procurement focused on cost, and sales focused on volume. Each function performed well on its own terms, yet the system as a whole struggled to deliver consistent results.

Introducing a Different Way of Thinking

In 1998, Ravi Gilani introduced the Theory of Constraints to Indian organisations. Developed by Eliyahu M. Goldratt, the approach offered a structured way to address system-level problems.

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The premise is straightforward. Every system has a constraint that limits its performance. Improving areas that are non-constraints does little to change the overall outcome. The real improvement comes from identifying the constraint and aligning the system around it.

At the time, this was a departure from prevailing management practices. Many organisations were focused on spreading their efforts thin looking for local improvements everywhere. Lean initiatives, quality programs, and cost reduction efforts were often implemented in parallel. While these created pockets of so-called “efficiency”, they did not always translate into better overall performance.

The Theory of Constraints shifted the focus from widespread optimisation to targeted improvement. It introduced clarity into decision-making by asking a simple question: What is actually limiting the system? How will any action impact the throughput of the system?

The Role of Measurements

One of the recurring themes in this journey is the importance of measurements. What organisations choose to measure influences how they behave.

In many cases, traditional metrics encourage local optimisation. Departments focus on improving their own performance, sometimes at the expense of the system. Changing these measurements can have a direct impact on outcomes.

By shifting focus to metrics such as throughput and On-Time-In-Full (OTIF) delivery, organisations begin to align decisions with overall business performance. This reduces internal conflicts and improves coordination across functions.

The change may appear simple, but its impact can be significant. It creates a common goal that guides decision-making at every level.

Better than Before

Improvement is not a one-time effort. Sustaining it requires discipline. A key aspect of Goldratt Bharat’s approach has been the use of regular weekly review mechanisms that keep the top team aligned with the organization’s goals.

Instead of relying on monthly assessments, performance is reviewed frequently against a small set of critical metrics. This allows organisations to respond quickly to deviations and maintain momentum.

Over time, this discipline becomes part of the organisation’s operating rhythm. It reduces dependence on external intervention, sets a cadence and enables continuous improvement.

Building Goldratt Bharat

Through Goldratt Bharat, Ravi Gilani built a consulting practice grounded on the above-mentioned principles. The work involved partnering with organisations to identify constraints and implement changes that improved flow across the system.

Over time, this approach was applied across industries including automotive, metals, aerospace, infrastructure, retail, and financial services. The diversity of sectors reinforced a consistent insight. While the nature of operations differed, the underlying challenge remained similar. Systems were often constrained not by lack of effort, but by misaligned decisions.

The engagements focused on outcomes rather than activity. Improvements were measured in terms of delivery performance, lead time, inventory levels, and ultimately improvement in profit and cash flow. This kept the work anchored in bottomline results rather than processes and systems alone.

From Operations to Transformation

A defining feature of this journey has been the ability to move from operational problem-solving to large-scale transformation. Instead of addressing isolated issues, the focus has been on changing how organisations think about performance.

This shift becomes particularly important in situations where companies face prolonged underperformance. In such cases, the instinct is often to reduce costs or scale back operations. However, this approach does not always address the root cause.

The alternative is to improve flow. By identifying and managing the constraint, organisations can increase throughput without necessarily increasing costs. This creates a pathway for growth that is not dependent on additional investment or structural downsizing.

Across multiple engagements, this approach has led to measurable improvements. Companies have reported significant increases in delivery reliability, crashing lead time dramatically, and better utilisation of working capital. More importantly, these improvements have been sustained over time.

Looking Ahead

Five decades of experience, spanning operations and consulting, have shaped a consistent approach to problem-solving. The emphasis remains on clarity, focus, and execution.

As manufacturing systems become more complex, the need for simple and effective frameworks becomes more important. Identifying the constraint, aligning the system, and sustaining improvement are principles that continue to hold relevance.

The journey from Tata Motors to transforming manufacturing organisations across India reflects more than a career path. It represents a way of thinking about business performance that prioritises outcomes over activity.