From Tier 2 Cities to Global Expansion: How CSB Is Building India’s Largest Business Education Network

India’s next wave of entrepreneurial growth is not coming from metros alone. It is being shaped in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where ambition is rising faster than access. Over the past few years, digital connectivity has levelled the playing field, but a critical gap still remains. Access to practical business education and global exposure.

This is where new-age platforms like Catalyst School of Business (CSB) are redefining the narrative.

Founded by Akhand Swaroop Pandit, CSB is not positioning itself as a traditional education provider. Instead, it is building what he describes as a “business education network” designed to create entrepreneurs, not just graduates.

The Tier 2 Opportunity

For decades, students from smaller cities have had to migrate to metros for quality education and career opportunities. This migration came with financial pressure and limited exposure to real-world business ecosystems.

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Today, that dynamic is changing.

Tier 2 India is witnessing a surge in entrepreneurial intent. From small traders exploring e-commerce to young professionals building digital-first businesses, the appetite for ownership is growing. However, most traditional institutions have not adapted to this shift.

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CSB’s model directly addresses this gap by bringing execution-focused learning to students regardless of location.

Building a Distributed Learning Network

Unlike conventional institutes that rely on centralised campuses, CSB operates on a distributed model. Its ecosystem combines online learning, mentorship, and partner-led expansion.

This approach allows it to scale rapidly without being restricted by physical infrastructure. More importantly, it enables localisation. Students in Jaipur, Indore, or Surat can access the same quality of learning while staying connected to their regional markets.

According to Pandit, “The future of education is not about one campus. It is about connected ecosystems where knowledge, mentorship, and opportunities flow seamlessly.”

From Learning to Doing

What sets CSB apart is its focus on execution.

Students are not just taught concepts like exports, digital marketing, or financial markets. They are encouraged to implement them in real time. This could mean launching a small export business, running live campaigns, or building revenue-generating projects during the course itself.

This model reduces the gap between learning and earning.

It also aligns with the evolving expectations of learners, who increasingly seek outcomes over certificates.

India to Dubai A Strategic Leap

One of the defining aspects of CSB’s growth strategy is its focus on global expansion, particularly through the India–Dubai corridor.

Dubai has emerged as a strategic hub for Indian entrepreneurs looking to scale internationally. With its business-friendly policies, global connectivity, and access to international markets, it offers a natural extension for Indian ventures.

Through its broader ecosystem initiatives, Pandit is actively building pathways that enable students and entrepreneurs to explore cross-border opportunities. This includes exposure to international trade frameworks, business structuring, and market entry strategies.

The vision is clear. To create not just local entrepreneurs, but global business builders.

The Power of Community-Led Scaling

At the heart of CSB’s model is community.

Instead of a top-down education system, it focuses on peer learning, mentorship, and collaborative growth. Students become part of a larger network where they can exchange ideas, form partnerships, and scale together.

This community-driven approach creates a multiplier effect. Success stories inspire others, and collective learning accelerates growth across the network.

It also strengthens retention and engagement, as learners remain connected even after completing their programs.

Redefining Business Education in India

CSB’s journey reflects a broader transformation in India’s education landscape.

The focus is shifting from degrees to capabilities, from classrooms to ecosystems, and from local opportunities to global markets.

By combining execution-based learning with scalable infrastructure and international exposure, CSB is positioning itself at the intersection of education and entrepreneurship.

Looking Ahead

India’s entrepreneurial future will be shaped by those who can build at scale while staying rooted in diverse markets. Platforms like CSB are enabling this by unlocking potential beyond metros and connecting it to global opportunities.

As Pandit puts it, “The next generation of entrepreneurs will not come from a single city. They will come from networks that span across geographies.”