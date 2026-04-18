From Tradition to Trend: Dr. Veena Murthy Vijay is Making Kuchipudi Click With Gen Z

Scroll through social media today and you’ll find trends changing by the hour. But amid the chaos of reels and viral challenges, something unexpected is making a comeback to Indian classical dance. And leading this quiet cultural shift is Kuchipudi.

At the centre of this movement is Dr. Veena Murthy Vijay, a Bengaluru-based artiste who has spent over three decades proving that classical doesn’t have to mean outdated.

For Gen Z audiences, the appeal of Kuchipudi today lies in its storytelling. Long before short-form content existed, classical dance was already breaking stories into expressions, emotions, and moments, just in a different format. The difference now? It’s being rediscovered on new platforms and by a new generation.

“Classical dance is not a museum piece, it is a living language. It must grow with society while staying rooted in its grammar. If we want younger audiences to connect, we need to speak to their realities as well,” says Dr. Veena.

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That philosophy is evident in the kind of work being showcased today. Through the upcoming Samanvay Arts Festival 2026, curated by her, Kuchipudi is stepping into conversations that go beyond mythology. One of the productions explores waste and garbage management, using satire to turn a civic issue into performance. Another revisits Ravana—not as just a villain, but as a complex, conflicted character.

For a generation that values layered storytelling and social relevance, this shift matters.

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What’s also driving this resurgence is global exposure. Kuchipudi is no longer limited to traditional stages; it's travelling across countries, classrooms, and digital screens. Workshops, performances, and cross-cultural collaborations are introducing the form to audiences who may not understand the language, but connect with the emotion.

And then there’s the creator economy. Today, many young dancers are blending classical techniques with contemporary formats experimenting with visuals, music, and storytelling styles that make the art more accessible online. While purists may debate this evolution, practitioners like Dr. Veena see it as necessary.

Beyond performance, her impact is also visible in the ecosystem she has built. Through Sri Raja Rajeshwari Kalaniketan and Samanvay, she has trained generations of dancers, many of whom are now teaching, performing, and creating content globally.

The bigger shift, however, is mindset. For years, classical dance was seen as something rigid, reserved, or distant from everyday life. Today, it is slowly being reclaimed as a powerful form of expression that can talk about identity, society, and even modern-day struggles.

And that’s where Kuchipudi is finding its edge again.