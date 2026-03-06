From Uniform to Politics, Women Shape the Conversation at Republic Summit | Image: Republic Media Network

New Delhi: Republic Media Network’s Women Summit 2026 was not about slogans. It was about individual journeys, experiences, and voices shaped by years in uniform, in courtrooms, in politics, and in business.

Seema Dhundia, IG, CRPF, opened the day by speaking about command responsibility and the realities of field postings. Her focus remained on competence, not gender.

The political conversation took a sharper turn when Jyothsna Tirunagari, National Spokesperson, TDP, spoke about the difference between representation and authority. Later, Khushboo Sundar, Vice President, BJP Tamil Nadu, described navigating public perception while building a political identity beyond cinema.

Spiritual leader Sadhvi Jaya Bharti spoke about fearlessness rooted in faith. Theatre artist Sadhwi Majumdar reflected on artistic discipline and respecting tradition while exploring new forms.

Air Marshal Padma Bandopadhyay recalled entering a space where few women had served before her. In the business segment, Shaily Mehrotra discussed disrupting a competitive skincare market, while Shahnaz Husain spoke about building a global brand from India long before it became fashionable to do so.

The legal discussions were among the most closely watched. Former Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra addressed constitutional morality, joined in conversation by Aparajita Singh and Diksha Goswami.

The final stretch of the summit belonged to sport and music. Deepa Malik spoke about training through pain and setbacks. Anuradha Paudwal reflected on decades in the recording studio.