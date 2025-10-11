From Vision to Victory: Sankalp Group Unveils Fairfield By Marriott In Jaipur And Redefines Urban Living With Spectrum 21 | Image: Initiative Desk

Jaipur, August 1, 2025: The Pink City witnessed a defining moment in its urban transformation as Sankalp Group, Rajasthan’s leading real estate developer, officially inaugurated Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur Tonk Road — a 23-storey luxury skyscraper developed in collaboration with Marriott International. This milestone project not only brings world-class hospitality to Jaipur but also sets a new benchmark for mixed-use developments in Rajasthan.

The grand unveiling ceremony on August 1st marked a convergence of visionary architecture, international collaboration, and entrepreneurial excellence. Alongside this hospitality milestone, Sankalp Group is making headlines in the luxury residential segment with Spectrum 21, Jaipur’s tallest residential tower in Vaishali Nagar. With 75+ world-class amenities, the project has garnered accolades from celebrities, including Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry.

A Global Landmark Lands in Jaipur: Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur Tonk Road

The newly launched Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur Tonk Road is more than a hotel — it is an urban landmark that seamlessly blends hospitality, retail, and corporate elegance in one of Jaipur’s most strategic locations.

Developed by Sankalp Group, the 23-storey architectural marvel features:

115 luxury hotel rooms operated by Marriott International

Rajasthan’s highest rooftop restaurant on the 20th floor

An integrated high-street retail zone

Dedicated corporate office spaces

A mix of serviced apartments and hospitality suites

Elegant lobbies and multi-cuisine cafés

This marks Jaipur’s first and tallest mixed-use development, embodying innovation, scale, and sophistication — all in one iconic structure.

Mr. Vikas Jain: The Visionary Behind the Vertical Dream

At the heart of this achievement lies the vision and determination of Mr. Vikas Jain, Director of Sankalp Group.

“Every project is not just about construction — it’s about responsibility,” says Mr. Jain. “Working with an international brand like Marriott is an honor, but delivering on time with unmatched quality — that’s what defines Sankalp Group.”

Known for his commitment to excellence, Mr. Jain’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping Jaipur’s modern skyline through sustainable, design-driven, and community-focused projects.

Vikas Jain: Architect, Visionary, and Urban Transformer

Vikas Jain, born on January 3, 1977, in Jaipur, is the Founder and Director of Sankalp Group. An architect by education and a visionary by instinct, he completed his Bachelor’s in Architecture from Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, followed by postgraduate studies at the National University of Singapore.

Early in his career, he worked in Singapore and China, gaining global exposure to large-scale urban development and sustainable design. This international experience laid the foundation for his return to Jaipur, where he founded Sankalp Group with the vision to deliver world-class infrastructure to his hometown.

Under his leadership, the Group has delivered several landmark projects, including:

The Rise – Rajasthan’s tallest mixed-use skyscraper

Suparshwa Garden City – a large-scale residential township

Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur Tonk Road – in collaboration with Marriott International

Spectrum 21 – Jaipur’s tallest luxury residential tower

Mr. Jain is also an active member of the Indian Institute of Architects and the Council of Architects, advocating for sustainable architecture, timely project delivery, and urban innovation.

A Project Fueled by Family and Built on Teamwork

The success of the Fairfield project is a reflection of Sankalp Group’s united team and family-driven ethos. From architects and engineers to designers and planners, every member played a crucial role in completing the project within schedule. The dedication, emotional investment, and teamwork behind the project are visible in every corner of the iconic tower.

Prime Location. Iconic Identity.

Strategically located on Tonk Road, Fairfield by Marriott offers unmatched connectivity:

5 minutes from Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC)

10 minutes from Jaipur International Airport

Proximity to major business, cultural, and lifestyle hubs

With its central location, the property is set to become Jaipur’s preferred destination for business travelers, NRIs, and international tourists.

Marriott’s Expansion in India — Jaipur Joins the Map

Fairfield by Marriott is part of Marriott Bonvoy, a global network of over 30 renowned hotel brands. The Jaipur property brings together:

Modern, spacious accommodations

Design inspired by Jaipur’s royal heritage

Business-friendly facilities with global hospitality standards

From high-profile corporate events to grand weddings, Fairfield by Marriott Tonk Road is set to redefine luxury hospitality in Jaipur.

Sankalp Spectrum 21: The Future of Luxury Living in Jaipur

While hospitality scales new heights, Sankalp Group is also transforming urban living with Spectrum 21 — the tallest residential tower in Vaishali Nagar. Located at the intersection of two major roads (160 ft. and 100 ft.), Spectrum 21 is more than a residential address — it’s a lifestyle statement.

A Landmark Endorsed by Bollywood

Renowned actress Mahima Chaudhry recently visited Spectrum 21, calling it:

“A landmark of modern living in Jaipur. Spectrum 21 is not just about luxury — it’s about thoughtful design, comfort, and personalization.”

Her endorsement highlights the project’s appeal among India’s elite and its reputation as Jaipur’s most anticipated luxury residence.

Custom Living, Designed for Every Family

Spectrum 21 offers customizable 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 BHK residences, catering to all family types — from nuclear to joint families. Every apartment is east-west facing, aligned with Vastu principles.

Buyers can personalize their homes with:

Prayer rooms

Study zones

Home gyms

Entertainment lounges

Guest suites

It’s not just a home — it’s a vision made personal.

Location Advantage

Situated in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur’s premium residential and commercial hub, Spectrum 21 offers:

Easy access to Sirsi Road and 200 ft. Bypass

Proximity to top schools, hospitals, and shopping centers

Short drive to major business districts

This makes Spectrum 21 the crown jewel of Vaishali Nagar, visible from miles across the city.

75+ World-Class Amenities

Spectrum 21 brings over 75 lifestyle amenities, matching India’s finest developments:

Wellness & Leisure

Rooftop infinity pool on the 21st floor

Temperature-controlled indoor pool

Yoga deck with skyline views

State-of-the-art gym

Entertainment & Community

Club 21 – Signature clubhouse

Banquet hall

Rooftop lounge and party zone

Indoor game room

Family & Lifestyle

Children’s play area

Library and reading spaces

Mini theatre

Walking and jogging trails

Sustainability & Technology

EV charging station

Solar-powered common areas

Rainwater harvesting

Smart access and security systems

Recognized for Excellence

Spectrum 21 has been honored at the Dainik Bhaskar Real Estate Awards 2024 for:

Innovation in Architecture

Eco-friendly Design

Sustainable Luxury

These recognitions reinforce Sankalp Group’s reputation as one of Rajasthan’s most trusted and innovative real estate developers.

A Smart Investment for the Future

Whether for living or investment, Spectrum 21 offers:

High rental yield potential

Strong appreciation due to Vaishali Nagar’s infrastructure boom

Global appeal among NRIs with smart, secure features

Sankalp Group ensures a seamless buying experience with virtual tours, loan assistance, and transparent pricing, making it effortless for both Indian and international buyers.

Conclusion: Jaipur’s Future is Now

With the twin landmarks of Fairfield by Marriott and Spectrum 21, Sankalp Group has not only reshaped Jaipur’s skyline but also redefined its aspirations. These are not just projects — they are stories of vision, ambition, and world-class execution.

As Mr. Vikas Jain beautifully summarizes:

“From Sankalp (Resolution) to Siddhi (Fulfillment) — every dream is achievable with the right intent.”