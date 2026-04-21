Galgotias University Students Secure First Place in Verdict National Debate at IIT Roorkee 2026

In a major showcase of intellectual prowess, students from Galgotias University emerged as the national champions of the Verdict National Debate Competition held during Cognizance 2026 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee.

The victory, achieved in the prestigious Senate Hall of the IIT campus, marks a significant milestone for the Greater Noida-based university as its students outpaced representatives from the country's most elite technical and liberal arts institutions.

The Winning Duo

The winning team comprised Rahat Shuja, a third-year B.Tech student in Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Khushi Kumari, a first-year MCA student. Both winners specialize in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, proving that technical rigour at Galgotias is being successfully paired with high-level communication skills.

"Having the freedom to participate across multiple areas, along with the encouragement of our faculty, made this experience meaningful," said Rahat Shuja. “Winning is a byproduct of the exposure we receive, which enables us to compete with outstanding students from across the country.”

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The competition, titled 'Verdict,' is known for its high-pressure environment and demanding logic. Khushi Kumari emphasized that the win was a result of psychological strength as much as debating skills.

"Our objective was to compete at the highest level and present arguments with clarity and precision," Kumari noted. "Securing the championship for Galgotias University reflects the value of preparation and the confidence that comes from sharpening one’s thinking."

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Higher Education in the AI Era

The success of Shuja and Kumari underscores a shifting paradigm in higher education. As automation and AI reshape industries, Galgotias University has pivoted toward a "broader lens" of development to foster critical thinking, ethical reasoning, and composure in unfamiliar situations.