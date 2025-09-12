Game Changers 2025: Meet India’s Most Promising Business Innovators

India, September 6, 2025: Meet India's dynamic entrepreneurs reshaping industries through innovation, from internet connectivity and Ayurvedic wisdom to AI commerce and digital real estate transformation.

1. Anil Sridhar: CEO Drives Industry-Leading Internet Connectivity Solutions at Telesmart

Anil Sridhar brings over 25 years of technology distribution experience to his role as CEO of Smartware Technologies. Operating under the Telesmart brand, it has built a reputation for activating enterprise connections in 24 hours to a week, while most ISPs take four weeks.

This speed comes from their fiber network that reaches both cities and remote areas. For homes and small offices, they bundle broadband plans with 50+ OTT services. It’s not just about internet speed; customers get entertainment options included.

For seamless broadband connections, visit: telesmart.in

2. Vaidya Sanatan Mishra: Preserving Ayurveda’s Sacred Legacy Through Modern Innovation

Vaidya Sanatan Mishra remains uncompromising in his wellness approaches at Arogyawardhak Aushadhalay in Prayagraj.

His revolutionary “8-patient-per-day” policy ensures each consultation receives undivided attention and handmade medicines tailored to individual needs. This meticulous approach has earned him the Karmaveer Chakra Blue Medal from Rex Ideas and UNICEF recognition in 2017.

Sanatan Mishra’s latest innovation, “Project T” (Tat Sat), creates a sustainable, plastic-free living initiative for out-station patients within the Aushadhalay campus. He is committed to traditional preparation methods and genuine sourcing.

For more information, visit: https://www.vdsanatanmishra.in/

3. Dr. Aaadietya Pandey: Guiding Lives Through Astrology, Numerology, and Beyond

Maha-Mahopadhyay Dr. (Pt.) Aaadietya Pandey is an astrologer and numerologist recognized for his accurate predictions. With over 20 years of experience, advising people in more than 180 countries, Dr. Pandey’s expertise covers astrology, numerology, palmistry, gemology, graphology, physiognomy, and the study of Vedas and Rudrakshas, for which he was honored with the title Ved Vaachaspati.

A mathematician and gold medalist, he has also proposed the “Theory of Infinity Calendar.” His awards include Jyotish Maha Mahopadhyay, Jyotish Gyaanacharya, a Doctorate of Science (A.M.), and the International Humanitarian Award.

For more information, visit: https://www.astrojyotishi.com/aboutus.htm

4. Viva Money Solutions: Redefining Short-Term Credit in India

Founded by George Donchenko in Bangalore, Viva Money Solutions Private Limited fills the gap between personal loans and credit cards.

The fully digital platform provides instant approvals and direct bank transfers, removing paperwork and waiting times. In its 1.8 years of operation, Viva Money has acquired more than 40,000 customers across Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Goa.

The company addresses the limitations of traditional credit options with transparent, accessible solutions and plans to expand across India by mid-2026, continuing its work toward broader financial inclusion.

For more information, visit: vivamoney.in

5. Vijay Tapadia: Pioneering Agentic AI Commerce After Two Decades of Tech and Investment Leadership

Vijay Tapadia brings over 24 years of IT experience to his role as a seasoned angel investor. He has built a strong track record of identifying high-impact ventures and driving innovation across emerging sectors. He holds a granted patent in Automated Voter List Analysis, designed to improve accuracy and efficiency in election management systems.

Currently, he’s pursuing a patent in Voice Commerce through AnantAI, Building India’s First Multilingual Agentic AI Voice Commerce Platform. Through strategic investments and hands-on leadership, he remains at the forefront of India’s evolving tech landscape.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

For more information, https://www.linkedin.com/in/vijaytapadia

6. Swwapnil Kalynkar: Mastering the Networking Phenomenon Redefining How Businesses Grow Globally

Swwapnil Kalynkar - The Founder and CEO of LifeMaster™ turned networking into an art form, attending over 300 global events and building connections with key figures worldwide. Now he shares stages of Nas Summit India & Nas Summit Asia with business tycoons like Nikhil Kamath, Nas Daily as well as leaders from Meta and Snap.

The company has achieved over $100K GMV, organically through joint ventures and strategic partnerships. Swwapnil's connections secured LifeMaster™ as the only Indian brand in Alex Hormozi's exclusive ACQ Scale Advisory, official partnerships with NasIO and Think and Grow Rich Institute.

For more information, visit: www.lifemasterinternational.com

7. Sagar Kinare: Leading India's First Dedicated Aerial Yoga and Art School

Sagar Kinare founded Pancha Koshas in January 2023 as India's first school focused entirely on aerial yoga and arts. Differentiating from regular yoga schools, it only offers aerial-based courses.

Pancha Koshas teaches aerial yoga, aerial-specific anatomy, and applied anatomy. Students must continue practicing for three months after completing their training before receiving certification, unlike other schools that certify immediately. The faculty teaches only aerial practices, and the school runs workshops, teacher training programs, and specialized classes like Aerial Yin Yoga.

For more information, visit: https://www.panchakoshas.com/

8. Amit Birwal: Eazyposy Infotech Launches AI Restaurant Management System GALVOC

Amit Birwal, founder of GALVOC, working with co-founders Rishabh Tiwari(Serial Restaurant Entrepreneur) and Arpit Dubey(Food Science Expert), has developed practical solutions addressing real industry challenges.

GALVOC embodies its tagline, “The smartest restaurant management system for restaurant owners, by restaurant owners.” This principle distinguishes GALVOC as the first AI-enabled restaurant management system developed by actual restaurant operators.

The platform offers AI-enabled analytics systems, a 24/7 AI restaurant consultant, Rank-Radar™ for digital reputation management, MarkOn™ unified marketing command center, WAPISense™ WhatsApp Business automation, and Restro-Mandal™ global restaurant community. GALVOC addresses operational complexities through technology.

For more information, visit: www.galvoc.com

9. Nikhil Mawale: Transforming Pune’s Real Estate Through Digital Innovation

Nikhil Mawale is revolutionizing Pune’s luxury real estate market through comprehensive digital education platforms. Since founding PropertyDrone Realty in 2020, this top luxury real estate consultant has become the city’s go-to authority for informed property decisions.

What sets Mawale apart is his multi-platform approach to buyer education. His website consolidates all Pune listings, from new launches to existing properties, while monthly articles help investors navigate complex market dynamics.