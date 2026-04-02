Ganesh Consumer Signs one of the world's finest all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja as brand ambassador to Expand Sattu Beyond Eastern Markets

Kolkata, April 1: Ganesh Consumer Products Limited has onboarded Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as brand ambassador for its latest sattu campaign, as the company looks to expand the traditionally regional category into a wider national market.

The new television commercial, launched at a city hotel in Kolkata, marks a strategic push by the company to reposition sattu from a traditional energy drink to a modern, performance-oriented, protein-rich nutritional choice.

The launch event was attended by the company’s senior leadership, including Devansh Mimani, Director; Abhishek Pareek, Chief Commercial Officer; Nitesh Kumar Pandey, Senior Manager – Marketing; Raja Sarkar, Senior Manager, Modern Trade.

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign uses high-energy, match-inspired storytelling to mirror Jadeja’s on-field intensity with everyday nutritional choices. The film positions sattu as a clean, natural source of sustained energy—bridging traditional nutrition with modern, active lifestyles.

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The campaign culminates in the mnemonic “Jaddu Ka Sattu”, reinforcing strong brand recall while anchoring the core proposition, “Natural Energy Ka Daily Dose.” Through visual cues and pack integration, the product is highlighted as a protein-rich, preservative-free offering made from natural ingredients.

Sattu, widely consumed across eastern and northern India, is increasingly being rediscovered amid rising demand for clean-label, traditional superfoods. Its packaged format is witnessing growing traction among urban consumers seeking convenient yet nutritious food options.

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With a strong presence in West Bengal, Ganesh Consumer is now accelerating its distribution across Odisha, North-East India, Bihar, and Jharkhand, with a phased expansion planned in key northern markets such as Delhi and Varanasi. The company is focusing on scaling its presence across general trade, modern retail, and e-commerce channels as part of its broader growth strategy.

“Sattu has always been India’s natural energy drink. With this campaign, we are reintroducing it to a new generation in a more relevant and accessible format,” said Devansh Mimani, Director, Ganesh Consumer Products Limited.

The move reflects a wider shift in the FMCG sector, where traditional, nutrient-rich food products are being repositioned to align with evolving consumer preferences and lifestyle needs across markets.

Backgrounder

Ganesh Consumer Products Limited is a leading packaged food FMCG company headquartered in Kolkata, with a strong legacy in staple food products across eastern India.

Under its flagship Ganesh brand, the company offers a diverse portfolio including atta, maida, dalia, sattu, sooji, besan, and millets, along with value-added categories such as spices and instant mixes.