GAP Group stands at the forefront of a groundbreaking transformation in Gujarat as we shape Dholera into India's first greenfield semiconductor city. Under the visionary leadership of our Promoters, GAP Group is driving a paradigm shift in India's technological landscape, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for technological advancement in Citizen’s living.

The Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for TATA Group's semiconductor plant marks a significant milestone in our journey, backed by an investment of Rs 91,000 crore. This ambitious project is poised to redefine India's technological landscape, and GAP Associates Pvt Ltd is proud to be leading the charge.

GAP Group understands the immense benefits that Dholera's development brings, particularly in terms of employment and infrastructure. With plans to host at least 810 semiconductor factories and a comprehensive ecosystem, Dholera is set to generate employment opportunities for 800,000 skilled individuals by 2040. The ripple effects of the semiconductor unit across aviation, defence, electric vehicles (EV), electronics, and automotive sectors will further contribute to a self-sustaining employment ecosystem.

GAP Groups’ commitment to Dholera's success is reflected in their proactive involvement in smart infrastructure development. GAP Associates is ensuring seamless connectivity and fostering an environment for businesses to thrive. Additionally, Dholera's strategic location near the ancient city of Lothal adds historical and cultural dimensions to our modern infrastructure, creating a vibrant environment for residents and businesses alike.

As Promoters of GAP Associates Pvt Ltd they are driven by a forward-thinking vision that aligns seamlessly with Prime Minister Modi's goal of establishing India as a global semiconductor hub. Their commitment to acquiring 42500 square meters of commercial land in Dholera-SIR is a testament to their confidence in the city's potential and our dedication to being key players in the region's growth.

Gopal Goswami, Promoter of GAP Associates Pvt Ltd, said, “At GAP Group, we believe in the transformative power of technology to shape the future. Our vision is to position Dholera as a global technology hub, driving innovation and economic growth. We see beyond immediate challenges, focusing on the long-term impact of our actions on the community, industry, and the nation.”

According to Goswami, they prioritize environmentally conscious practices and social responsibility. Their goal is to create a lasting impact on Dholera, ensuring that future generations benefit from a city that thrives economically while maintaining ecological balance.

Ambrish Parajiya, Promoter of GAP Associates Pvt Ltd, expressed, “Leadership is not just about making decisions; it's about empowering the workforce to contribute their best. We believe in nurturing a culture of continuous learning and growth, providing our team in Dholera with the tools and opportunities to excel. A motivated and empowered workforce is the key to achieving our collective vision.”, he added.

GAP Groups’ vision extends beyond immediate gains, focusing on the long-term impact of Dholera as a global semiconductor hub. GAP Associates recognize the importance of investing during the commissioning phase of a smart city, understanding the potential for greater profits as the city grows. This strategic insight positions GAP Associates as frontrunners in realizing the full potential of Dholera's development, echoing the success seen in Korea's semiconductor industry.

At GAP Group, they are committed to creating a sustainable and thriving ecosystem in Dholera. Their expressions convey a deep understanding of the historical significance of the region and a determination to revitalize it by leveraging modern technologies.

GAP Group is proud to be pioneering Dholera's semiconductor revolution. As the city gears up for the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony, investors have a unique opportunity to align with our forward-thinking vision, contributing to India's ascent as a global semiconductor powerhouse and reaping substantial profits in the process.