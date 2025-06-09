Gaurav Saxena Is the Human Algorithm: Blending Data, Emotion, And Vision | Image: Gaurav Saxena

In a world racing toward artificial intelligence and automated decision-making, Gaurav Saxena is anchoring a different kind of intelligence human, intuitive, and story-driven.

New Framework: Emotion As Metric

Known in niche circles as a “human algorithm,” Saxena combines an uncanny ability to decode patterns in data with a deep, lived understanding of human emotion. It’s a combination that makes him a coveted strategist in industries ranging from digital media to urban planning.

His recent work on consumer behaviour forecasting has not only helped brands reposition themselves post-pandemic but also introduced a new framework: “Emotion as Metric.”