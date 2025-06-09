Gaurav Saxena Is the Human Algorithm: Blending Data, Emotion, And Vision

Updated 9 June 2025 at 22:04 IST
In a world racing toward artificial intelligence and automated decision-making, Gaurav Saxena is anchoring a different kind of intelligence human, intuitive, and story-driven.
Known in niche circles as a “human algorithm,” Saxena combines an uncanny ability to decode patterns in data with a deep, lived understanding of human emotion. It’s a combination that makes him a coveted strategist in industries ranging from digital media to urban planning.
His recent work on consumer behaviour forecasting has not only helped brands reposition themselves post-pandemic but also introduced a new framework: “Emotion as Metric.”
As the world navigates tech disruptions and digital fatigue, Gaurav Saxena offers something rare: a grounded, evolving mind that believes that the future of intelligence isn’t artificial. It’s human.
