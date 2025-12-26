Gautam Adani Leads People-Centric Parade at Navi Mumbai International Airport Launch

The launch of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) marked a distinct departure from conventional airport inaugurations. Placing people, service, and merit at the centre, the opening featured a thoughtfully curated procession that brought together sporting icons, war heroes, airport teams, and community members in a powerful narrative of collective achievement.

Walking with the tricolour alongside Param Vir Chakra awardees Honorary Captain Bana Singh and Major Sanjay Kumar, sporting icons Suryakumar Yadav and Sunil Chhetri participated in the parade as representatives of discipline, excellence, and national pride. Their presence reinforced the values shaping NMIA’s opening commitment, humility, and service over spectacle.

The procession was deliberately inclusive, featuring veterans, airport professionals, grassroots athletes, persons with disabilities, and local community partners. By placing everyday contributors alongside recognised national figures, the parade highlighted the diversity and collective effort that underpin India’s progress.

The event culminated in the hoisting of the national flag, symbolising NMIA’s journey as an airport guided by service, resilience, and a people-first ethos. Attendees were personally greeted and presented with hampers, while the understated nature of the ceremony ensured that the focus remained on contribution rather than ceremony.

Advertisement

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, personally ensured that the opening recognised those who serve and build the nation, setting the tone for an airport launch rooted in respect, dignity, and human connection.

At Navi Mumbai International Airport, the first march forward was more than a ceremonial moment. It was a statement that progress is defined not only by scale and speed, but by the values and people who make it possible.